Three Sisters author Heather Morris: “There are parts of this novel that I cannot read without getting teary”

The author of publishing phenomenon The Tattooist of Auschwitz is back with another powerful novel, Three Sisters

When they are little girls, Cibi, Magda and Livia make a promise to their father — that they will stay together, no matter what. Years later, at just 15, Livia is ordered to Auschwitz by the Nazis. Cibi, only 19, remembers their promise and follows Livia, determined to protect her sister, or die with her. Magda, aged 17, escapes capture for a time but eventually she too is transported to the death camp.