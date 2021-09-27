Tyrone woman uses lockdown to pen book about life on front line as a student paramedic

Jordan (28) used time in lockdown to publish story

A Co Tyrone paramedic student living in England has used lockdown to write and self-publish a book on what the life of a paramedic is like, selling around 450 copies on Amazon to date.

Strabane-born Jordan McDaid is in her final year of paramedicine at the University of Gloucestershire in Cheltenham, and earlier this year released ‘Wearing Green and Living the Dream’.

After reading the UK bestseller ‘This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor’, the true account of author Adam Kay’s six years of medical training, Jordan wanted to create something similar.

“I read that during lockdown and I thought it was a great idea,” she said.

“I’m in a lot of Facebook groups where people ask questions about becoming a paramedic and how to go about it.

“I was in that position for a couple of years before I came to England, and I only came because the course I wanted to do wasn’t on offer back home — it is now in Derry, but that came about while I was already in second year.

“It’s not an easy course and people aren’t aware of how to get into it, so I thought there’s a gap there. I saw what reflections I had saved on my computer and turned them into short stories that were light-hearted.

“It’s a really short book and it’s easy to read. There’s no medical jargon in it. I tell people how to keep trying different avenues if they don’t get into paramedicine the first time, which is what I needed to do.”

Jordan had to record reflections for her university portfolio, writing on different jobs she’s been on, how she felt and what she would do differently.

“I just penned the book from those along with anything that stuck out in my mind,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“People love hearing the stories because I know myself, I used to love watching TV shows that followed A&E or the ambulance service.

“A paramedic I’m friendly with started writing children’s books over lockdown and self-published them on Amazon. She explained the process, it’s really easy and it’s ready in a few days.

“I released it in February and the response I’ve gotten from strangers has been really good. People search me up on Instagram and send me message requests, thanking me for writing it.”

Being a paramedic is no easy feat, especially with a global Covid-19 pandemic ongoing, but Jordan said she still loves every moment and even searches for overtime shifts on her days off.

However, the newfound author didn’t always know she wanted to be a paramedic.

From working in a care home during her A-Levels to teaching children abroad, the 28-year-old said she loved working with all ages but wanted to combine a healthcare element, which paramedicine has allowed her to do.

“I was always in awe of ambulances when they passed, wondering what they’re doing or where they’re going to.

“I applied for the Northern Ireland Ambulance service, where you start at the bottom and work your way up to becoming a paramedic. I didn’t get it and they don’t recruit often so I came over to England.

“It was a last-minute turnaround because I was caring for my granda and he passed away in November 2018, so then I thought I’m going to go and do this for myself now. I started university in January 2019.”

As well as completing her placement out on the roads, she was also lucky enough to get a paid job as an acting emergency care assistant to paramedics.

Jordan will finish her degree in three months and then hopes to return to Northern Ireland to work as a fully qualified paramedic.

The west Tyrone native’s passion for her profession has even persuaded her 20-year-old sister Niamh to switch from her sports studies degree in Liverpool, to now undergo the same paramedicine course in Cheltenham.

Jordan also recently hit a personal milestone, earning her first £1,000 from book sales. ‘Wearing Green and Living the Dream’ retails for £7.99 on Amazon, with the tech giant taking around 60% of those profits, so for every copy sold, the writer receives around £3.

But she said she’s not in it for the money, instead hoping her book will encourage others into healthcare careers.

She added: “Every day is so different and it changes in the space of a minute. The passion is still there for it, definitely.”