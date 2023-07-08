‘Ulster-Scots language is not a possession of one political cause… nor should it be’

Having been writing verse and prose in English and Ulster-Scots for a number of years, Alan Millar has published his first collection of Ulster-Scots poetry

Alan Millar presents a copy of his book to Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Ivor Wallace

Aine Toner

Published with the assistance of the Ullans Speakers Association, Echas frae tha Big Swilly Swally is Alan Millar’s collection of 25 poems, written in Ulster-Scots. Described as a “fantastic book of poems, a significant collection of new writing in Ulster-Scots” by Dr Frank Ferguson of Ulster University, the book resonates with echoes of Millar’s native Donegal.