‘Ulster-Scots language is not a possession of one political cause… nor should it be’
Having been writing verse and prose in English and Ulster-Scots for a number of years, Alan Millar has published his first collection of Ulster-Scots poetry
Published with the assistance of the Ullans Speakers Association, Echas frae tha Big Swilly Swally is Alan Millar’s collection of 25 poems, written in Ulster-Scots. Described as a “fantastic book of poems, a significant collection of new writing in Ulster-Scots” by Dr Frank Ferguson of Ulster University, the book resonates with echoes of Millar’s native Donegal.