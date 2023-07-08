‘Ulster-Scots language is not a possession of one political cause… nor should it be’

Having been writing verse and prose in English and Ulster-Scots for a number of years, Alan Millar has published his first collection of Ulster-Scots poetry

Alan Millar presents a copy of his book to Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Ivor Wallace

Aine Toner Sat 8 Jul 2023 at 09:50