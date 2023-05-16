Understanding death anxiety and overcoming fear

Grief specialist Lianna Champ examines what we can do if these feelings seem overwhelming

Death anxiety is the fear people feel when they become acutely aware of and apprehensive about dying and death, not just for themselves but those in their lives. Death anxiety is a very real concern for some people and can affect their day to day functioning. Severe death anxiety is known as Thanatophobia.

Most of us don’t want to think about death and dying but actually having a fear of death is quite healthy and stems from our natural instinct for survival. As human beings we are driven to stay alive and this survival instinct keeps us safe and can be used to benefit our lives. But what happens if we develop an irrational fear of death?

When we consciously think about death it can send us on different courses of action depending on who we are as people, where we are at in our lives and also our learnings as children. Some take action to postpone if for as long as they can — through healthy diet, exercise, community involvement etc. Others will try to ignore it and carry on, aware of it, but with plans to do something about it later ie. give up smoking at the start of the next new year. And then there are those who find their thoughts of death and dying completely overwhelming.

What can we do if our anxiety feels out of control?

Any form of anxiety is always about the future and something that we think may or may not happen. Death anxiety could indicate that there is an emotional issue that needs working on that you need to reconcile before you actually die. It may be something that you are aware of or something that you may have buried many years ago but whatever it is, it’s preventing you from living in the present moment.

The first step is to acknowledge and accept the effect the anxiety is having on your life physically and emotionally.

Find someone you can talk to and share how you feel. If you can’t think of someone you can trust, try writing down with total honesty what you are feeling and what you are scared of leaving behind and why. Really connect with events in your past that may resonate with your anxiety. You may notice that your heart rate rises or your breath catches. That’s good and means that you are uncovering your trigger. Once you find the connection, you can discover what was emotionally unavailable in that event.

It can be difficult to be honest with ourselves because we are so good at distracting ourselves from the things that we don’t always want to admit. Maybe death anxiety is an easier outlet because it is something we can’t see physically, like drinking, smoking or eating too much.

How to Grieve Like A Champ by Lianna Champ

Death is natural

A healthy fear of death can actually make us change our beliefs and behaviours for the better. An awareness that we are not immortal can make us nicer and better people too, as it can make us think about how we would like to be remembered. And it can bring more love into our life as we become nicer people and build more meaningful relationships — love isn’t contained in any one person but grows from all the relationships we create with each other.

Letting go

Choosing our thoughts and taking control of how we think and where we direct those thoughts

can release a lot of mental suffering. By accepting that we cannot control everything in life and can understand that anxiety is only a ‘what if’ emotion, it can help reduce anxiety about the future and we can learn more to experience life in the present moment. By ignoring our common sense we can rob ourselves of happiness. It’s like an open doorway that you want to walk through but you don’t know what is behind the door. So you stay where you are, tempted but frightened of what might be. Dare to take the risk — you may get a wonderful sense of release.

Alternative therapies

When you feel anxiety levels rising, close your eyes, focus your breath. Close your eyes. Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth. Deeply and slowly. This slows down the heart rate and calms the mind until you can reconnect with the here and now.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy can help to control thought patterns and is evidence based in overcoming anxiety.

If you are still feeling overwhelmed and suffering from excessive thoughts about dying and death, please do seek professional help.

Lianna Champ has over 40 years’ experience as a grief and funeral care specialist and is author of practical guide, How to Grieve Like A Champ