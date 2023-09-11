United super-fan from NI to bring out his 21st book on the Red Devils

Release will come just after 60th anniversary of Bestie’s Old Trafford debut later this week

Glory glory: John White with some of his Man United memorabilia

This Thursday will mark the 60th anniversary of George Best’s Manchester United debut.

The football legend is celebrated as one of the all-time greats, having played 470 matches and scored 179 goals during his remarkable decade-long tenure with the club.

Coinciding with the anniversary, author and Manchester United aficionado John White is set to publish his 21st book based on the east Belfast hero and his famous club’s history.

John said the release, titled Manchester United: Who? What? Where? When? Why?, is the “first half” of the book — so expect a sequel.

Reflecting on Best’s legacy, he said the Northern Ireland star “changed the game” in more ways than one.

“He was football’s first pop star… the British game had never witnessed anything even close to the adulation and media coverage that the young Belfast boy attracted,” Mr White said.

“He was the most photographed footballer of his day and every sports reporter’s dream scoop — if only they could get him to agree to an interview.

George Best

“Boys and girls loved him in equal measure, clamouring for his autograph… but most people just wanted to touch him, as if by doing so George could pass on his genius.

“Television cameras followed his every move and large companies knocked at his door lavishing huge sums of money at his gifted feet to endorse their products; from Stylo football boots to Fore aftershave to Cookstown Sausages.”

Mr White founded the Carryduff Manchester United Supporters’ Club in 1991 with the aim of bringing the two main communities here together in support of the team.

“Carryduff is the second biggest supporters’ club in the world,” he added.

“We bring both sides of the divide together through the love of Man United. I’m proud of that.

“When I formed the branch, the Troubles were still flaring in Northern Ireland, we had people who didn’t want to go out of their own area.

“To meet up in a supporters’ club outside of their own community was a risk in many cases.

“But in Carryduff we made everyone equal. In this club we are not green or orange, we are red — Manchester United red.”

The book consists of facts and anecdotes about the club, spanning from Best’s job “serving cups of tea” in Manchester alongside his footballing career, to controversially explaining how the Liverpool FC anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone originated from Man United fans — and everything in between.

“Can you imagine Manchester United fans singing You’ll Never Walk Alone next Saturday at old Trafford? Well they used to,” said Mr White.

“Following the 1958 Munich air disaster, which was responsible for the lives of eight young, up-and-coming footballers, supporters decided this anthem was a fitting tribute to those lost. This tragic incident was the day a team died. The United fans soon adopted You’ll Never Walk Alone and would regularly sing it at Old Trafford.

“However, when Liverpool band Gerry & The Pacemakers released the song as a single in November 1963, it gave the band their third consecutive number one hit in the UK singles chart.

“When the Liverpool fans adopted the song as their anthem, the United fans stopped singing it.”

John's new book

​The book, published by Hero Books, Dublin, is available to purchase from September 30.