Valentine’s Day: Four authors share their thoughts on writing romance

With romantic fiction sales increasing 49% last year, just what is it about these tantalising tales that set our hearts ablaze?

Northern Irish author Lynne Graham pictured at her home

♥ Mills & Boon author Lynne Graham believes happy endings are one of the reasons why the romance genre remains so popular. Penning love stories helped the Ballymena-based author to achieve her very own happy ending when she used her first book payment for a special purpose.

“My first advance paid for us to go out to Sri Lanka, where we adopted two of our children,” Lynne says.

“I had a 10-year-old daughter at the time. It felt like a miracle that the cheque arrived at that moment and it was sufficient to cover the travel expenses, so I’ve never forgotten it.”

The mum-of-five is the bestselling Mills & Boon Presents author, with sales of 42 million worldwide.

Despite these impressive figures and almost 130 books to her name, Lynne remains down to earth about her global success and jokes that she is “quite capable of putting butter into the oven”.

“I live between two worlds — the world of my novel and the real world. When I’m deep into my writing, I am very absent-minded, and I operate on a kind of autopilot.

“The characters in my head are there constantly, talking, arguing, reasoning. When I’m writing they are as real to me as my family. That kind of deep concentration doesn’t allow you to be very efficient in the real world.”

On a good day, Lynne says she writes from 10am-4pm.

“What you have to understand about writing is that work doesn’t always lead to an effective result.

“You will constantly tweak and even delete sections that you’re not happy with. You are your own worst critic.

“When I get deep into a book, I will write on and off all day and evening as I don’t want to leave it.”

She is currently working on The King’s Christmas Bride, which is due to be published in September and is desribed as “a story in which the hero’s temporary amnesia features”. Lynne draws inspiration for her novels from a variety of sources.

Very occasionally from an article in the media, even a tiny snippet will give me an idea, but more often my creative process is homegrown.

“I could get ideas looking at a blank wall. I always look for a twist and a good dollop of reality because that makes a more credible story.”

And the secret to creating a truly irresistible romantic interest?

“It’s different for every author and reader,” Lynne explains.

“In the physical line, I prefer a very good-looking hero, but what I value most is that, in spite of whatever misunderstandings are happening between them, he stays kind and caring towards the heroine.

“My ideal romantic hero is my husband — but I wouldn’t say no to Brad Pitt!

“What makes the romance genre so great is happy endings, fantasy settings and realistic characters with flaws just like the rest of us, who are capable of sorting out their problems to reach that happy ending.”

So, what is the best thing about being a professional Mills & Boon author?

“The joy of dreaming up a new story, shading in your characters to work out what makes them tick, taking them abroad to exotic places and beautiful houses.

“On a more practical note, the ability to work at home. I raised my first three children without any childcare cover, so for many years it was a juggling act.”

Despite this, Lynne continues to write and only last week she was commended by Mills & Boon with a award for publishing her 125th book. She received a bracelet and framed print and was delighted with the commendation.

www.lynnegraham.com

Author Emma Heatherington

♥ “True love knows no boundaries,” says Tyrone author Emma Heatherington when discussing her book, The Promise, which is set against the backdrop of the Troubles.

“I deliberately wanted to write a very big, epic, sweeping love story — one that spanned at least 20 years and one that really gets under your skin.

“After some brainstorming, I realised that I could set it here in my home county after a huge atrocity, which would make us see that true love knows no boundaries and no religion.”

In The Promise, we meet teens Kate and David who are brought together after the Omagh bombing. Their paths don’t cross again for another decade when the chemistry between them reignites.

Although the Donaghmore woman admits the book was an “incredibly emotional” one to research and write, she was thrilled at the reaction to it.

Emma says: “I have surprisingly found that maybe the storyline has opened people’s eyes quite a bit.

“I was in contact with a few readers, from England and Canada, who said that it made them really want to research the Troubles.

“It was something they didn’t really learn or know about. Reading the story of David and Kate intrigued them and they wanted to go and find out a bit more, so that was a huge compliment.”

Author Emma Heatherington

Emma started out writing romantic comedy in 2007 and has since moved away from that genre towards what she describes as “a more emotional, life-affirming style of dramatic fiction that makes you think”.

“Most of my books still have a very strong love story running through them. I think the difference is they are not really fluffy anymore; they are more books that make you think about your own life and about the different aspects of love,” she explains.

“I like to choose themes for my books, and they give me the subject matters to go quite deep into the characters and to put multi-layered stories into my novels. I’m really enjoying that.

“So many readers have contacted me to say my books have made them go through a real wave of emotion. They laugh, cry and everything in between.

“By choosing subjects such as organ donation, loneliness and grief, I set out to load it with emotion. I aim to write books that make readers think after they turn the last page.

“One of the biggest wow moments for me over the past few years was when a wedding celebrant told me that a lot of newlyweds are choosing to read a passage from my novel, The Legacy of Lucy Harte, as part of their ceremony.

“I was totally blown away by that. It’s obviously touching people, which is exactly what I try to do.”

Despite being busy writing, she still finds time to curl up with a good book and is looking forward to reading Trespasses by Louise Kennedy (released April 14) and Twelve Days in May, a debut by Derry author Niamh Hargan (out April 28).

Emma’s next title, One More Day, set for release on April 14, promises to be every bit as emotive as her previous work.

“One More Day explores love in many different forms. I wanted to show how we can love a lot of people in a lot of different ways,” she says.

“The book is set on the shores of Lough Neagh and West Cork.

“It tells the story of the Madden family, particularly Annie the mum, as she struggles with life after her husband’s debilitating farm accident.

“She gives up her own dream and becomes a carer for him.

“We meet her seven years into this life-changing situation and she’s really struggling.

“A job in West Cork comes up and it leads her into a very different life.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but it made the proofreader cry which I couldn’t believe because they are just looking for last-minute mistakes.

“I think that was a very good sign and I’m very excited to see what readers think of it.”

www.facebook.com/emmaheatheringtonwriter

Author Andrew O'Connor

♥ Author Andrew O’Connor is inspired to write about characters who are not suited on paper, yet they try to defy the odds to be together. His novel, By Royal Appointment, set in 1861, details the love story of Irish showgirl Nellie Clifden and the future King Edward VII; a scandalous affair described by Andrew as one “that nearly brought down the monarchy”, while his most-recently published work, A Great Beauty, tackles another off-limits attraction.

“A Great Beauty is based on real events and is a fictionalised account of the relationship between Michael Collins and Lady Hazel Lavery, wife of the celebrated Belfast portrait artist John Lavery,” Andrew says.

“Collins and Lady Lavery were certainly not an obvious match when they met during the Anglo-Irish Treaty negotiations in London in 1921. Up until the ceasefire, he was the most wanted man in the empire, while she was the most celebrated society hostess in London.

“The novel delves into the relationship Collins had with his fiancée, Kitty Kiernan, back in Ireland while at the same time exploring the exceptional and close bond he shared with Lady Lavery.

“Before researching the novel, I knew little about Hazel Lavery other than that she was the face that appeared on the old Irish bank notes.

“She seemed to be largely forgotten by history. The more I found out about her, the more intrigued I was.

“Considered the most beautiful woman in London at the time, she counted Winston Churchill and royalty among her close friends. When Michael Collins arrived in London with the other delegates for the Treaty, she inveigled her way into his company and they became soulmates.

“Their story had everything — love, beauty, power, politics, betrayal, the turbulence of war and the glamour of the roaring twenties. How could I not write this book?”

Commenting on the challenge of bringing 1920s London to life through words, the Meath author says: “I am very comfortable writing historical fiction.

“I love transporting the reader back to another era — and as the writer I get to go on the journey, too.

“There is considerably more research writing historical fiction than a novel set in the modern era, but I find the research fascinating.

“There are certainly different conventions and limitations that you have to imbue to characters who lived in by-gone times. But generally, no matter what era characters’ lives are set in, they have the same hopes, fears, desires and loves as people have today.”

And speaking of love, what is it about romantic fiction that people love to get swept up in?

“To see if there is a happy ending,” Andrew says.

“People also like to go on the journey with the couple and there is an element of escapism as they follow the ups and downs of the relationship.

“Readers want a good story with a gripping plot and exciting characters. If a little romance can be sprinkled along the way, then it all adds to the magic.

“And as for the hero, it has been impossible to predict which character will catch the reader’s imagination ever since Jane Eyre fell under Mr Rochester’s spell.

“From the brooding Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights to the nice guys in Nicholas Sparks novels, to the controlling billionaire in Fifty Shades, they all somehow capture the reader’s imagination and the heroine’s heart.”

www.poolbeg.com

Sue Divin

♥ Guard Your Heart author Sue Divin uses romance as a vessel to carry the wider picture. The Derry-based writer’s debut novel is a contemporary, gritty, fast-paced romance, set in the legacy of the Troubles, with two 18-year-old protagonists, Aidan and Iona, who were both born on the day peace was struck.

While the story of Aidan and Iona certainly tugs on heartstrings, Sue does not see herself as a romance writer.

“What fascinates me is writing about diversity and issues in contemporary Northern Ireland. I’m interested in writing the complexity of peace,” she explains.

“In Guard Your Heart, romance is the vehicle that carries that wider picture. Scenes with any ‘big’ emotions are what grips me — that can be love, but equally it can be anger, forgiveness, hate or healing. Most young adult novels have some element of love, teenage kicks and hormones. It’s hard not to like the messiness and angst of all that.”

Commenting on the book’s strapline —What if peace is harder than war? What if love is hardest of all? — she says, “So often the narrative of Northern Ireland is frustratingly simplified to ‘Protestants and Catholics’.

“Guard Your Heart is a fictional romance set on a real context of issues around identity, culture, the legacy of the Troubles, patriarchy, faith, rights, reconciliation and hope.”

Sue’s second novel, Truth Be Told, is out on April 14 and is available now for pre-order. Although it’s not a sequel, it’s a similar style to her debut so readers who appreciated Guard Your Heart will enjoy this book as well.

“Set in Derry and Armagh in autumn 2019, Truth Be Told is about truth and forgiveness — more a quest than a romance. It’s also about the stories that don’t fit the dominant narrative of Northern Ireland,” Sue says.

“It’s the story of two 16-year-olds, Tara and Faith. In searching for truths in their own identities, they uncover more than they bargained for. Sometimes who you are is not what you expect.

“At a deeper level, the novel is the story of women across three generations in Northern Ireland, stories that are often left untold. Expect another gritty, contemporary teen story with humour laced through big issues. And yes, possibly a little romance too.”

Sue’s looking forward to upcoming releases by other local talent.

“This year is going to see a wave of writing published by Northern Irish writers, particularly Whispers Never Stop by Olivia Fitzsimons and Bernie McGill’s This Train Is For, as well as a whole host of new titles from other authors,” she says.

“It’s definitely a year for reading. I’d encourage everyone to get down to their local bookshop and, regardless of the romance or lack of it in your life, fall in love with books.”

To the budding writers who are waiting on their big break, she offers this advice: “It’s less about waiting and more about working. You know the saying, ‘the harder I work the luckier I get’. If you want to be a writer, write. Just like exercising a muscle — you grow stronger.

“Also, connect with other writers. Join a group. Attend a class. Go to a literary festival. Read at an event. Submit your work to magazines and competitions.

“Be brave. I had to go through such a steep learning curve in the 18 months before I signed a book deal, but I really enjoyed the journey.”

Sue’s writing process has developed as she has journeyed more into her work.

She adds: “People talk about planning or pantsing a novel — the latter being a fly by the seat of your pants-type analogy.

“Writing Guard Your Heart was a complete pantsing job, not out of choice, just sheer ignorance. And maybe there was a beauty in that naivety. I had no concept of three act structures, character arcs, inciting incidents or of the daunting odds against getting published.

“The flip side of pantsing it was learning as I went along. I had mountains of time-consuming self-edits to wade through. My approach to novel two was better planned.”

So, to conclude, what makes for a truly irresistible romantic interest in a novel?

“For me, it’s all about character and voice, plus the journey they have to go on,” Sue explains. “If there’s no risk, no jeopardy, the story is the lesser for it.

“A more flawed character is always more interesting to write and read. Of course, the less literary answer is simple: Mr Darcy or Jason Bourne.”

www.suedivin.com