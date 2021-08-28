Wartime experiences: The Luftwaffe knew Belfast was vital to the Allies

Christian Lamb is one of the last surviving Wren Officers to have served throughout the Second World War. From living and working in Blitz ravaged London, to the important Radar and Operations rooms and undertaking a vital role in the plans for D Day. This is an extract from the chapter on her time in Belfast

Christian Lamb in 1943

