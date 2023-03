'We were right in the middle of it in Ardoyne... it was an evil place': Mary McAleese recalls her Belfast childhood, her presidency and gives an insight into the work leading up to the Good Friday Agreement

Address: Former Irish President Mary McAleese speaking at Queen’s University last year

Linda Stewart Sun 11 Oct 2020 at 20:00