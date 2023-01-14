What’s booking: Thrillers and crime to get you through January

From a parental nightmare to creepy buildings, and twisty codes to hidden secrets, Áine Toner rounds up fiendishly good reads that’ll have you on edge

Book of the month

The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett

God bless Janice Hallett and her especially twisty thrillers that, if you work even a shred of detail out, you feel amazing. Her third novel is brilliant, focusing on the Alperton Angels, a cult who convinced a young woman that her baby was the anti-Christ. Attempting to kill the baby, they’re fortunately stopped when the baby’s mother contacts the police. While the angels could not stand trial – for reasons explained – the mother and infant disappeared in the care system. Moving on 20 years later and true crime author Amanda Bailey is researching for a book on the Angels. She desperately wants to find the baby and secure that exclusive interview. However, she is forced to collaborate with rival author Olivier Menzies (who happens to be better connected). Neither of them is prepared for what is to be revealed. After all, you didn’t expect the case to come smoothly did you?

In The Blink of an Eye by Jo Callaghan, Simon & Schuster, £14.99

Jo Callaghan’s In The Blink of An Eye

This is worth every minute you dedicate to reading. DCS Kat Frank is a widowed single mum to a nervous teen and a cop who has lived by her instincts, for good or for bad. But when she’s picked to lead a pilot team that pairs her with two physical detectives and Lock, an AIDE (Artificially Intelligent Detective Entity), she’s not sure if things will work out. After all, she’s wary of AI and its slow but certain takeover of just about everything. But working together, the team investigate to missing person cases, cold cases that have a breath of life in both, shall we say. It’s only with Lock’s help – although reluctantly – that Kat and her team can put the pieces together and find who is responsible. And when things come too close to home, Kat will need anyone – and anything – to help. This is a different take on a crime series (please say it’ll be a series) but the depth of research, the capabilities of Lock and the plot are all brilliant. I’d love to read it again and pretend it was for the first time. Available January 19.

Death Comes to Marlow, HQ, £16.99

Death Comes to Marlow

Cosy crime with a delectable bite is back with the Marlow Murder Club – aka friends Judith, Suzie and Becks. It’s very deathly (pardon the pun) quiet since their debut murder solving, and there’s nothing of excitement on the horizon bar the upcoming wedding of Sir Peter Bailey to his nurse, Jenny Paige. Which is all well and good, and Judith gets an invite, so agrees to attend. After all, free champagne is free champagne. But during the party, a noise alerts the trio to something dodgy… namely, the groom-to-be crushed to death in his study. As the door is locked from the inside, surely it's nothing more than a cruel accident. However, Judith is very, very certain it’s anything but. In fact, Sir Peter HAS to have been murdered, and she’s going to prove it, with or without her two best friends. You’ll enjoy how the trio work out the red herrings and separate fact from fiction. An entertaining read that’ll cause a few chuckles.

The Second Stranger by Martin Griffin, Sphere, £14.99

The Second Stranger by Martin Griffin

Just one more shift… one more shift for Remie Yorke to complete in the Mackinnon Hotel in the Scottish Highlands before she can leave the country for somewhere hot and miles and miles away from her life. However, she could not have predicted the arrival, and onslaught, of Storm Ezra which batters the hotel. Not that there’s many inside: herself, and two guests. But when the phone lines go down, and an injured man wants access to warmth and safety, he’s got a problem. PC Gaines was in a terrible accident and the only other survivor was the prisoner he was transporting… so, er, where is he? Then a second stranger arrives, claiming to also be PC Gaines, Remie’s got a problem. Because in the hotel, there’s definitely one murderer, and she doesn’t know who it is. Gulp. Basically, she needs to figure it out pretty sharpish: either she’ll be claimed by the cold or one of the policemen will. A neat read that will keep you guessing. Available January 19.

Death in Heels by Kitty Murphy, Thomas & Mercer, £8.99

Death in Heels by Kitty Murphy

In the first Dublin Drag Mysteries, meet Fi McKinnery, who cannot wait to see BFF Robyn – aka Mae B – on stage at drag club Trash. Mae B is every bit as good as Fi had hoped, despite local queen Eve causing a kerfuffle and ruining the show. However, it’s not long before Eve is found, dead, on a Dublin street. Yikes. Though swiftly rules as accidental, Fi is unconvinced, believing Eve’s death is suspicious and worthy of investigation – but not everyone agrees. When a further incident occurs, Fi is on course to find the culprit no matter what. You’ve read plenty of stories of amateur sleuths no doubt, but this is something else. Witty, bittersweet at times, hilarious at others, this is one debut that’s really rather special, tapping into a world about which many do not know. Also, there’s a lot of fun to be found between the pages. I’m interested to see where Fi and her snooping (and canny deduction skills) go next.

The Mystery of Four by Sam Blake, Corvus, £12.99

The Mystery of Four by Sam Blake

Tess Morgan is back home and making her dream of restoring Kilfenora House and Gardens into a reality. As the young amateur dramatists of the village rehearse a play for the weekend’s flagship event, however, not everything is going to a plan. Unless, of course, you’re the person who’s got their mind set on wrecking everything that Tess has worked so conscientiously for. It all gets a bit grim very quickly and as her nearest and dearest try and protect her, Tess tries to reassure herself that rumours of the house being cursed are merely speculation. It’s difficult to see how you wouldn’t be worried though, as a series of fatalities only serves to heighten tension and fear. And what is so special about interest in a pretty purple flower? Sam’s books are always so well plotted and this is no different: Kilfenora House is so vividly described that you could almost touch its walls, and know you’re going. Tess is a hardy character but we defy you to root for her BFF’s mother, Clarissa.

Those People Next Door by Kia Abdullah, HQ, £14.99

Those People Next Door by Kia Abdullah

If good fences make good neighbours, what happens if someone’s all too happy to nip over those fences and rip up an anti-racist flag from the new residents? That’s what happens with Salma Khutan and her family move into suburban development Blenheim. It’s the start of a new life after a few incidents that necessitated their moving, and while their new home is comfortable, it comes with a certain level of discomfort. Salma watches Tom, her next door neighbour, remove the flag but says nothing, not wanting to rock the boat. It’s too soon, isn’t it? But the next morning, there’s paint on her window, and then other incidents begin. When battle lines are quickly drawn between the families, and consequently, between the Khutans and the community, cue a build up of uncomfortable incidents to a reckoning where it’s clear someone is going to get injured. The novel will force you to think how you’d react in the same circumstances. Available January 19.

In the Dark by Claire Allan, Avon, £14.99

In the Dark by Claire Allan

It’s every parent’s nightmare and for Nora Logue, it’s a reality that she’s been living for seven years. That’s when her daughter Daisy disappeared after a walk in the woods turns sinister. Only Nora left the woods, with no memory as to what happened, or where her daughter was. Since then, she’s met a new man and had a little boy, Luca. But of course, news about Daisy’s whereabouts remains ever present, so much so that she’s unable to function properly. When she agrees to cooperate in a documentary (the crew see Baftas lining up, their duty of care to a vulnerable mother sadly missing), Nora hopes to raise someone’s memory… but will doing so risk her son’s life and her own? She cannot let go of Daisy, much to the unhappiness of her new partner, but what is someone out there knows something? This is a great, layered read where you’re not sure it’s doing, neatly nuanced with shades of emotion that’ll make you think deeply about your own loved ones. Available January 19.

The Last Remains by Elly Griffiths, Quercus, £22

The Last Remains by Elly Griffiths

Well fans of Ruth Galloway: rejoice, and prepare yourselves. This is a good one. Ruth is preoccupied with the potential closure of her department at the university in which she works… but not so bothered that she can’t become entangled in a very messy case. Builders renovating a café discover a human skeleton behind a wall, a skeleton that Ruth confirms is from modern times. What’s more, the body can be linked to someone very, very close to Ruth’s heart (someone who has got his own issues). It’s a complicated case where everything isn’t what it appears to be, plus there’s a lot of Big Decisions for Ruth and DCI Harry Nelson, father of her daughter and someone for whom her feelings are… intense. It’s all quite tangled, which makes for a satisfying read and for me, one of Ruth’s best investigations. It’s such a pleasure to read Elly’s books and this series is one that should be on screen. If you haven’t read any, put them on your 2023 TBR pile. Out January 31.