Where are the top five bookshops in Belfast?

No Alibis

Located on Botanic Avenue, this business has been a constant on the Belfast literary scene for more than 25 years. The independent bookshop, which sells genres including crime and horror, as well as titles for children, regularly hosts concerts, book signings and readings.

Waterstones Belfast

While the city’s landscape is constantly changing, Waterstones on Fountain Street remains firmly in place. This branch of the UK-wide chain is known for promoting books of local interest, alongside the latest releases. It also has a cafe and a book club where people can delve into a good read while enjoying a coffee.

Books Paper Scissors

This independent bookshop on the Stanmillis Road in south Belfast is popular with students looking for the latest releases or something a little more niche. It offers gift subscriptions for the latest hard and paperback books.

Keats and Chapman

The independent Keats and Chapman bookshop, on North Street in the city centre, sells not only books — its customers can also pick up CDs and vinyl. The business’s shelves are home to more than 40,000 books, with prices beginning from as low as 50p.

Belfast Books

Belfast Books — self-described experts on titles about the Troubles, is located on York Road and is known for its for its simplistic approach to selling books. Outside of Northern Ireland-themed literature, it stocks the classics, self-help books and graphic novels.

