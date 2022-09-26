While Prince Harry makes us wait here are the scandalous royal memoirs that really ruffled feathers
Out of respect for his late grandmother, Prince Harry has postponed his potentially explosive memoir. He isn’t the first Windsor to raise eyebrows by putting pen to paper, writes Emily Hourican
Emily Hourican
Royal-watchers waiting with bated breath for their next fix of Prince Harry/Meghan drama will need to wait a little longer, with news that the publication of the prince’s hotly-anticipated memoir has been postponed.