Why reading James Joyce’s Ulysses is easier than you think

James Joyce’s masterpiece scares off many readers who suspect it’s too highbrow. But it’s funny and bawdy and worth the effort, says Paul Whitington

Years ago, an old friend of mine called Eddie Donoghue used to joke that he was about to write ‘the definitive Irish novel’. The joke, of course, was that it had already been written: Ulysses, the great modernist behemoth, which looms like a zeppelin over Irish literature, intimidating all-comers, unlikely ever to be surpassed.