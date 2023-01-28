Why rise of witch lit is leaving readers spellbound

The subject matter isn’t new but it’s been given a bookish regeneration writes Aine Toner

We’ve had misery lit, history lit, chick lit… now it’s time for witch lit. In the first two months of 2023 alone, there are several books hitting shelves and e-readers that’ll impress anyone with more than a passing interest in all things witchcraft.

Kirsty Logan’s Now She Is A Witch (Harvill Secker) has been called a “dark conjuring of a book” and details a witch story unlike any other. Else needs Lux’s help to seek revenge on the man who wronged her. Though many are suspicious of Lux — and her abilities — she agrees to help Else, leading to a hunt that’s full of dark secrets.

Next week, Emilia Hart’s Weyward (right, HarperCollins) will be published. Weaving the stories of three women — Kate in 2019, Violet in 1942 and Altha in 1619 — across five centuries, there’s an epic feel to this tale of female resilience. I’m about halfway through and it’s excellent. The Weyward women cannot be tamed and as a reader, I am here for that.

Also in February, Camilla Bruce will publish The Witch in the Well (Bantam Press). Inspired by the Norwegian folklore stories with which the author grew up around, expect possession, competition and obsession to leap from the pages. Citizens of F- did something bad over a century before, leading to Catherine Evans writing the definitive account of what happened. However, a rival book is on the cards — and written by a childhood friend. Cue much conjuring of the past, which maybe isn’t so forgotten…

In May, expect Kate Griffin’s Fyneshade (Profile) to make a splash. If you like your fiction full of gothic drama and featuring large houses with crumbling corridors, then put this on your TBR list.

Also that month, Mat Osman — yes, his brother is Richard and yes, he is the bassplayer in Suede — releases The Ghost Theatre (Bloomsbury), a troupe staging magical plays in London’s hidden corners. We’re pretty sure Shay and Nonesuch and their antics will grab your attention.

Camilla Bruce's The Witch in the Well

Anya Bergman’s The Witches of Vardø (Manilla Press) has been out three weeks and is already making an impression. Set in the mid 17th century, a grieving fisherman’s wife, Zigri, embarks on an affair with the married son of a wealthy merchant. She’s swiftly sent to the fortress at Vardø to be tried and condemned as a witch.

It’s based on the real events of witch hunts in Norway in 1662 and the blend of historical fact and magic realism (read Angela Carter if you’re a fan) will have you reaching for more.

“It became an obsession,” says Anya of her debut novel. “I was living in Norway for six years. I’ve always been interested in the history of witch trials and a Norwegian friend told me about the trials up in Vardø, this tiny island up above the Arctic Circle.

“Then I discovered that the trial records, all the testimony of those accused, still existed.

“Not only that, conveniently, they’ve been translated into English and published in this book by this professor.

“I went up to Vardø a couple of times and I met with that professor and interviewed her. I took a very earnest approach to the material; it was important to me to try to bring to life the real events.”

Emilia Hart’s Weyward

Fiction generally has a grain of reality or truth and for Anya, the big question was the reasons behind witch hunts existing.

“It’s not as simple as men hating women, it’s way more complex than that,” she says.

“And if you look at the history of witch hunts in different locations all over the world, there are different reasons.

“There’s some underlying commonalities: economic crisis comes into it and scapegoating, crops failing and things like that.

“Religion comes into it. The places where it was most ferocious was the places of the new reforming religion. That’s why Scotland was so bad because of the Calvinism.

“And if you look at Ireland, there really aren’t that many cases in Ireland, and I think that’s related to culture and religion.”

The Witches of Vardo by Anya Bergman (Manilla Press)

Female persecution dominates in witch lit — something that perhaps rings true for readers in 2023 given global events. These pageturners may feel closer to home than you’d expect.

“I think one of the reasons is it’s hitting on something that’s going on at the moment in terms of feminism, that rights are being infringed upon worldwide,” says Anya of the genre’s popularity.

“You’ve got what went on in America last year, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, you’ve got the rise of the evangelical far right in America as well which really is where the original witch hunters were from.

“You’ve got movements across the world like in Iran, the movement for liberation for women. And I think that books about witches provide parallels where we can see well, this was going on in the past, this attack on women’s autonomy — and look what happened.

“I think it’s one of the bigger conversations as well about this bigger movement about feminist retellings. There’s a lot of things that are kind of ingrained in our beliefs about history without us even realising it,” she continues.

“If you did history at school, we don’t even realise that we learned the history of our world from a male perspective, from a patriarchal perspective.

“Once you start looking into history, looking beyond the school history books, you realise there’s so many other stories of incredible female figures that never got any space in those books or if they did they were just depicted as [someone like] Elizabeth The Virgin Queen.”

Anya Bergman's debut novel concerns 17th century witch trials in Norway

Searching #witchtok on TikTok highlights the community of likeminded readers, drawn to both fictional and nonfiction.

“I’ve noticed on social media, there’s a big community of people saying, ‘I read witchy books’ or ‘This is a genre I read,’” says Anya. “It’s like people who are really into fantasy books or really into science fiction, but there’s actually a group of people who say ‘I read witch books’ and it covers all genres in the sense that the witch books can be fantasy or they can be historical.”

She notes non-fiction reads, The Ruin of All Witches by Malcolm Gaskill and Mona Chollet’s In Defense of Witches, as well as Andrew Sneddon’s upcoming Representing Magic in Modern Ireland: Belief, History, and Culture.

“You’ve also got people tapping into witchy ways for self-help, which is really interesting,” says Anya on the growing wellness genre.

“There’s many different reasons [why witch lit is popular] but I think I think the strongest one is a sense of something within these stories from the past, connecting within us that we’ve got to stop this shrinking of rights.”

The Witches of Vardø by Anya Bergman (Manilla Press) is available now