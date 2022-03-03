World Book Day 2022: Belfast Telegraph readers in fabulous fancy dress
Click through the gallery to see our readers' costumes
Literary fans across Northern Ireland have been paying tribute to their favourite story characters through creative costumes for World Book Day 2022.
Send us your photos by emailing digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk
Belfast Telegraph readers of all ages have been sending in photographs of their innovative ensembles, many of which are homemade and highlight an array of fictional story superstars, old and new.
World Book Day is a charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. It is the biggest celebration of its kind paying homage to writers and illustrators and, of course, books.
It is designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and is marked in more than 100 countries around the globe.
Thanks to all our readers who took the time out to send us a picture.
