World Book Day 2022: Belfast Telegraph readers in fabulous fancy dress

Rachael Foye, age 8 from north Belfast, as Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

Elsa and Abby from Bangor as lions from The Lion King

Victoria Foye, age 7 from north Belfast, as an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Kaci dressed as a unicorn from That's Not My Unicorn

Matilda dressed up for world book day as the witch from Room on the Broom

Megan and Jacob Daly as The Gruffalo and Little Red Riding Hood

Cathal, age 4, from Rasharkin dressed as Zog the dragon from the Julia Donaldson Collection

Tessa Evans (left) as Lucy Pevensie from The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Naoise Evans (middle) is Ron Weasley from Harry Potter and Cassie Evans (right) as Mildred Hubble from The Worst Witch

Twins Jackson and Mya (7) from Bangor as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the Hat

Aryanna dressed up as Daisy the deer with one of her favourite books Daisy the deer Fairy Animals.

Literary fans across Northern Ireland have been paying tribute to their favourite story characters through creative costumes for World Book Day 2022.

Belfast Telegraph readers of all ages have been sending in photographs of their innovative ensembles, many of which are homemade and highlight an array of fictional story superstars, old and new.

World Book Day is a charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. It is the biggest celebration of its kind paying homage to writers and illustrators and, of course, books.

It is designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and is marked in more than 100 countries around the globe.

