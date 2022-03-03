World Book Day 2022: Belfast Telegraph readers in fabulous fancy dress

Arabella Hoey, age 5, dresses as Aliens Loves Underpants

“Brainy Smurf”: Harry Wilson - Killyman Primary School

Alfie Johnston from Aughnacloy

Olivia Monk-Richards age 6 from Bangor: Homemade 'Angelina Sprocket's Pockets' by Quentin Blake

L- R: Grayson Todd (9), Hudson Todd (2), Hayden Todd (4) and Austin Todd (7)

Aryanna dressed up as Daisy the deer with one of her favourite books Daisy the deer Fairy Animals.

Twins Jackson and Mya (7) from Bangor as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the Hat

Tessa Evans (left) as Lucy Pevensie from The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Naoise Evans (middle) is Ron Weasley from Harry Potter and Cassie Evans (right) as Mildred Hubble from The Worst Witch

Cathal, age 4, from Rasharkin dressed as Zog the dragon from the Julia Donaldson Collection

Conor Hallett, aged 9, from Cleenish Island, Bellanaleck, Co Fermanagh as Grandpa from David Walliams's Grandpa's Great Escape

Hayley, age 6, from Ballymena

Abel Forsythe as Isaac Newton

Megan and Jacob Daly as The Gruffalo and Little Red Riding Hood

Where's Wally and Billionaire Boy

Matilda dressed up for world book day as the witch from Room on the Broom

Lucy Hallett, 10 months, enjoying a read on World Book Day.

Jonah Hallett (4) as Neil Armstrong

Olive Hallett (6) as Gangsta Granny

Sophie Hallett (7) as Sophie from the BFG.

Zach McDonald as Horrid Henry and brother Jake as the Gruffalo

Ollie Taylor, age 6

Kaci dressed as a unicorn from That's Not My Unicorn

Ellie Minnis, age 6

Victoria Foye, age 7 from north Belfast, as an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Elsa and Abby from Bangor as lions from The Lion King

Annabelle Rooney, age 5

Cassia, age 9 from Belfast, as Professor McGonagall from Harry Potter.

Gabriella as Ms Trunchbull from Matilda

Rachael Foye, age 8 from north Belfast, as Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

Literary fans across Northern Ireland have been paying tribute to their favourite story characters through creative costumes for World Book Day 2022.

Send us your photos by emailing digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Belfast Telegraph readers of all ages have been sending in photographs of their innovative ensembles, many of which are homemade and highlight an array of fictional story superstars, old and new.

World Book Day is a charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. It is the biggest celebration of its kind paying homage to writers and illustrators and, of course, books.

It is designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and is marked in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Thanks to all our readers who took the time out to send us a picture.

