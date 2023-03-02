World Book Day: Five well-known NI faces share the titles that impacted their lives

‘Even to this day, I find peace in that tale from my childhood’

To celebrate World Book Day, we’ve been asking around to find out which books made the biggest impact on Northern Irish childhoods.

​Emma Heatherington, author

“I’ve read many books that lit a spark in me — books that stayed with me for different reasons and books that take me back to my childhood or other key moments of my life.

“Roald Dahl’s Danny The Champion Of The World and Fantastic Mr Fox were the first books I read twice. And it’s such a joy now to be able to revisit those books with my youngest son, who is eight. I really believe that the magic of Roald Dahl is timeless.

“These were the first books with real ‘grown-up’ chapters that I read and I remember how I raced to the end at a glorious, dizzying pace, only wanting then to start all over again.

“Much later, I devoured the Light A Penny Candle by Maeve Binchy with misty eyes and affection, after picking up my late mother’s well-worn copy.

“I think it had been passed around most of her sisters beforehand, but Maeve’s gentle, warm, cosy storytelling resonated with me deeply.

“I already knew by then that I wanted to be a writer, but her heartfelt novels made me even keener. I went on to read all of her books, with another favourite being The Glass Lake.

“At the moment, I’m reading something very different: The Light Between Us by American psychic-medium Laura Lynne Jackson. This is the second book I’ve read by the same author and I’m finding her recollections of her own childhood and how she discovered a remarkable gift totally fascinating. I know it’s not to everyone’s beliefs, but I like to keep an open mind when it comes to all things spiritual.

“I’ve been studying coincidences, synchronicities and signs a lot lately, so this book is feeding my hunger to hear from those who explore these subjects on a daily basis.”

Singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy

“Books have always been very important to me and I go through phases of reading a lot and then not at all. I was part of a radio book club for years and loved it.

“The two books I’ve read very recently are A Ghost In The Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa, and Harvey Fierstein’s memoir, I Was Better Last Night.

“Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s writing is very unique and her use of language is unlike any other writer I’ve encountered. It’s part memoir and part investigation, centred around an ancient poem.

“I’d heard a lot about this book and it won loads of awards. The title alone piqued my interest. I would heartily recommend it.

“I Was Better Last Night is a gorgeous read by a gorgeous man who has had the most extraordinary career, especially on Broadway.

“His stories are so funny and he’s a brilliant writer. I first saw him in Torch Song Trilogy and people at home will know him from Hairspray.

“This would be a great holiday read. I’m now looking for my next book.”

Singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, AKA Soak (Pic: Robin Laananen)

Bridie Monds-Watson (AKA Soak), singer-songwriter

“As a child, my parents would read me Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak every night.

“I was so obsessed with the book that I actually convinced my family to start calling me Max, after the main protagonist.

“Maybe it was Max’s boisterous nature that resonated with my own. Maybe it was his colourful, friendly monster world that I wished so hard to wake up in. Max was the first character I ever related to and I found great comfort falling into his mischievous world of ‘wild things’.

“It helped that my dad was talented in the voiceover department, especially as I was severely dyslexic — less so now — and struggled to read alone. The fact that illustrations play such a key part in telling the story made it accessible and inspired me to double down on my reading efforts.

“To this day, I often find peace imagining Max in his little world, where no time has passed and not a single thing has changed.”

Author Sue Divin

Sue Divin, author and peace worker

“The Crossing — a young adult novel by Manjeet Mann — is a book I’d highly recommend for teenagers and adults.

“It’s a novel written entirely in verse and has something important to say about migration and how we interact on issues around asylum seekers.

“Natalie’s world is falling apart. She’s just lost her mum, and her brother marches the streets of Dover with a far-right gang. Swimming is her only refuge. Sammy has fled his home and family in Eritrea for the chance of a new life in Europe. Every step he takes is a step into an unknown and unwelcoming future. A twist of fate brings them together.

“For me, the novels which often impact most are those which broaden my understanding and empathy for diverse situations in our real world. I love fiction that impacts my understanding of facts; stories which help me to learn with my heart as well as my head.

“On a similar topic, for younger readers I’d recommend Illegal, a graphic, cartoon-style novel by Andrew Donkin and Eoin Colfer. For adults I suggest The Beekeeper Of Aleppo, a novel by Christy Lefteri, or I Don’t Want To Talk About Home, a memoir by Suad Aldarra.

“In general, when it comes to books, I’d encourage people to shop local and/or use libraries. Seek out titles by local authors and, given the cost-of-living crisis, support writers who aren’t celebrities so that diverse writers can make a living and our arts sector stays inclusive and vibrant.”

​Sue Divin’s second novel, Truth Be Told, is currently shortlisted in the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards

Q Radio presenter Ryan Hand

Ryan Hand, Q Radio presenter and author

“I’m a super-positive person and a big believer in one’s potential to grasp whatever you want in life. Without sounding airy-fairy or hocus-pocus, I think manifestation is key to achieving your goals.

“After reading The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, I understood how the ideas and principles could benefit someone’s life for the better.

“It’s not rocket science: think positive for a positive outcome. Dream of what you want and one day you’ll hopefully have it. It’s simple stuff, just a change in mindset, but I think it’s a powerful book for anyone needing a little inspiration or motivation.

“I imagine it’s a book that I’ll look back on over my lifetime.

“The Secret has definitely helped me tick off my goals. My debut novel, Stardust: Amazing Archie The Singing Sensation, was released on January 26 and is available in all good bookshops, in-store and online.

“I was adamant that the novel would be picked up by a reputable publisher and, lo and behold, Pegasus Publishers signed it.

“The ultimate goal is to have my story adapted for stage or screen; I genuinely believe it’ll be made into a Hollywood movie in the not too distant future.”

