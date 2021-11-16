Bright lights: Residents in ‘Christmas Drive’ create winter wonderland for charities

Neighbours in Derry have carried on a lockdown tradition by lighting up their street to spread festive cheer and raise money for causes close to their hearts.

Last year residents at Racecourse Drive decided that local children deserved to enjoy Christmas after what had been a tough year due to the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

A couple of homes were normally lit up but it was decided that everybody would ‘pitch in’ to help other neighbours to decorate their homes, and soon it became an entire street.

This year the whole area has become a winter wonderland with the addition of a sleigh, Santa figures, hand-made lollipops and inflatable snowmen around the street.

For the months of November and December, the street has been aptly renamed ‘Christmas Drive’.

Laura Meehan, who lives on the street, said: “Slowly but surely, everybody else joined in and it went from there.

“All through the year, we were saying we’ll make it even bigger again because last year the charity boxes did so well. Now, every single person in the street has their house decorated.

“We started putting up the lights a couple of weeks ago. It is totally free for people to come along and people can make a donation at their own discretion. We would ask anyone coming to see the lights to drive slowly because there are a lot of children in the area and we’d like to make sure that they are safe.”

It was decided that local charities, Foyle Hospice, which has touched so many lives in the city by providing palliative care to patients with life-limiting illnesses, and addiction charity HURT — Have Your Tomorrows — would receive any donations.

“People in the street would run in aid of Foyle Hospice. And in light of recent events in the city, with addiction and suicide rates going up, HURT was the main one to go for,” Laura explained.

“We have Santa coming in December too and some businesses have donated selection boxes for the event so if any other businesses wanted to contribute we are going to hand them out to young children on the day.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, SDLP councillor for the area, Brian Tierney, had just come from visiting the street with his own family.

He said: “I think it’s great that the full street is adding a bit of Christmas cheer across the area after such a hard time for everybody during the Covid pandemic and lockdown.”

And he added: “It’s great to see neighbours making such an effort together and so many people coming out to enjoy it at this time of year.”