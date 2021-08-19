Buying a house in Northern Ireland: All you need to know

Newly-appointed Associate Partner at Simon Brien Residential, Emma Brennan, answers all the need-to-know questions

There are many things to consider when buying a new house

How important is asking the right targeted questions when looking to buy a property?

Providing as much information as possible gives agents a real insight into what you are looking for. Details such as budget, lifestyle, schooling, transport links and accessibility, can help agents guide a buyer on their search for the perfect home.

What are the most pertinent queries to the home seller?

What is the vendor’s position? Have they found another property to move into?

What is their timescale for moving?

What’s the area and neighbours like?

What work has been done and what work needs to be done?

What are the running costs? For example, rates and management fees.

What are the most pertinent questions to ask an estate agent?

It’s always good to know how long the property has been on the market for. Are there any offers on the property? And if so, what are the positions of the other bidders? This will give an understanding of who you are up against. Then we recommend asking the nitty gritty details on costings — rates, management costs and if there are any comparable values of other properties in that area too? This will provide a good insight into the running costs and the property’s value.

How will questions change from first to second/subsequent viewings?

The first viewing will give you a feel for the property and if you like it. Second viewings will bring up more serious questions such as can I see myself living here? Is this my forever home or a property that will suit my current lifestyle? Closer inspection of what updating is required — cosmetic or structural?

What can first-time buyers forget to ask?

Always ask the financial questions. It can be so exciting to get caught up in buying a house that the running costs, in addition to the mortgage, that can be forgotten about.

These are the management costs, rates, and average bills. A good mortgage advisor will always keep you right about budgeting for the additional costs.

What is important for first-time buyers to remember?

Don’t get caught up in a bidding war although sometimes it can be unavoidable. Give yourself a ceiling price of what you would be willing to pay and stick with it. Although it can be disappointing if you lose out in a bidding war, just remember that there will be other houses.

See beyond the soft furnishings. The vendors will be removing the contents so remember you are buying a blank canvas. And importantly, can you still afford your lifestyle without pushing your budget on a house?

How can a first-time buyer maximise their experience?

Be ready. Speak with a mortgage advisor to find out what you can afford and get yourself a mortgage/decision in principle. But keep in mind that you do not have to spend your maximum budget.

Do the homework — decide where you want to live and what area you like.

Then view as many properties as possible within your budget and preferred area so that you can compare.

When viewing a property check out the area on different times of day and weekend to be well informed on the area and neighbourhood activity and points like parking.