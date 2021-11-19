Cat rescued from hot car engine is the purrfect pin-up for charity’s calendar

Feline better now: Inky the cat in the new calendar. Credit: Cats Protection

A very lucky black cat — who was given a new lease of life after his broken leg was amputated and the tips of his ears badly singed — has been selected to be one of the stars of Cats Protection’s 2022 calendar.

Inky was just a kitten when he was rescued back in 2019 after being injured from sheltering in a hot car engine.

He was then brought to the charity’s Belfast Adoption Centre to recover.

At the time, the manager at Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre, Bel Livingstone, described him as a “lively, fun-loving cat — his little face would fit in the palm of your hand”.

His tale of woe inspired an epic fundraising drive to fund treatment for the unfortunate feline, raising £4,000, with one anonymous donor contributing £2,000. The donor visited the adoption centre to meet Inky at the time and described those working with the charity as “heroes”.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help them keep doing what they do every day for Inky and so many others like him,” the donor said. Inky has now been chosen as Mr October in the charity’s 2022 calendar. It shares the stories of cats successfully adopted through its network of adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

Two years after his traumatic ordeal, Inky is now rehomed in Newtownabbey with his new owner Glynda Haywood who works as a cat care assistant for the charity.

She said that she “fell in love with him” when she was helping him recuperate after his injuries.

Glynda said: “It’s difficult not to fall in love with all the cats that come into the centre but with Inky I just knew I wanted to take him home to join my other rescue cats.

“He fully recovered from his surgery, and he just gets on with having three legs, it doesn’t stop him from doing anything at all.

“I’ve been a cat care assistant for eight years now. It is a great centre to work at and it’s a privilege to be doing a job I absolutely love.”

Martin Green, Cats Protection’s Creative Designer, oversees the whole calendar design process. He said: “Telling people their cat is in the calendar is the most satisfying part. The owner’s excitement is really heart-warming and underlines how close the bond is between cats and their owners.”

The Cats Protection calendar, priced £5.99 (plus £4.95 p&p), is available online for UK delivery via https://www.catsprotectionshop.co.uk/ and from the charity’s nationwide chain of shops.

The calendar helps the charity to raise much-needed funds for cats and kittens who are looking for new homes. Fundraising has been a significant casualty of Covid-19 restrictions and Cats Protection is only able to continue its work thanks to the financial generosity of its supporters.