10 great NI walks to work off the Christmas Day excesses

Gortin Glen Forest Park is a large forest with many attractions, including a deer enclosure and many areas of natural beauty, including waterfalls, lakes, etc.

The holidays are a time for extra indulgences – be they food, drink, spending more money than you usually would on gifts (for yourself as well as others), or even just having extra long sleepy lie-ins.

But for those days in between Christmas and the New Year celebrations, when you’re sick of slouching on the sofa or feel the need for some fresh air, there’s plenty of beautiful nature spots and great trails across Northern Ireland for a good walk or hike. Here are some of our favourites.

Tollymore Forest Park - Co Down

Did you know that this was the first state forest park in Northern Ireland, established in June 1955? It is located at Bryansford, near the seaside town of Newcastle in the Mourne and Slieve Croob Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Argory Blackwater River Walk - Co Armagh

Take a dander on this National Trust-owned trail around the Argory, a famous Co Armagh gentry house built in the 1820s, which overlooks 320 acres of wooded estate and the River Blackwater, where herons and kingfishers can frequently be spotted.

Cuilcagh Legnabrocky Boardwalk - Co Fermanagh

This particular walk probably doesn’t need much of an introduction, as it’s proven to be very popular on social media over recent years. It’s no surprise either, as the end of the 5.7-mile ‘Stairway to Heaven Walk’ is picture perfect for those wanting the best scenic and festive Instagram snaps.

Slieve Gallion - Co Derry/Londonderry

This is the easternmost mountain of the Sperrin range. It reaches a height of 528 metres and dominates the western shore of Lough Neagh. With some hints that snow may hit the higher regions of NI throughout the festive period, a walk up Slieve Gallion is ideal for active winter lovers.

Gortin Glen Forest Park - Co Tyrone

Speaking of the Sperrin Mountains, this forest park is located at their western gateway, just six miles away from Omagh town. It is made up of a network of five waymarked, colour-coded trails of varying lengths throughout the woodland, and the forest also takes in part of the Ulster Way Walking Route.

Antrim Castle Gardens - Co Antrim

This idyllic spot is one of only three 17th century Anglo Dutch water gardens in the British Isles. The gardens are open every day apart from December 25 and 26, and January 1. A recommended walking route is the four-mile loop trail from the castle gardens to Lough Neagh.

Sawel Mountain - Co Derry/Londonderry

Sawel Mountain is the highest peak in the Sperrins, and the eighth highest in Northern Ireland. Once you reach the top, the views are undoubtedly beautiful, but make sure to bring your hiking boots in the winter weather as it can get very boggy in parts.

Kilbroney Park Forest - Co Down

Usually open until around 5pm in the winter months, Kilbroney Park Forest features riverside walks and a botanical garden. There is a two-mile forest drive which showcases panoramic views over Carlingford Lough, and eventually leads to a car park from where walkers have the opportunity to climb to Cloughmore, 'the big stone', a 30ton erratic, which sits at approximately 1000ft above Rostrevor.

Glenariff Scenic Trail Circular - Co Antrim

Located in the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Glenariff Scenic Trail Circular is a 8.9km loop trail located near Cargan. It is hilly in some parts, and provides stunning views of waterfalls, the coast and the valley surrounding Glenariff.

Gosford Forest Park - Co Armagh

Situated outside Markethill, the park is also home to Gosford Castle. Perfect for all the family (including dogs), the park was acquired by the Department of Agriculture in 1958 and comprises some 240 hectares of wooded areas and park space.