10 reasons why Christmas is always better with snow

And with reports of some flurries heading our way — even if it’s only a light dusting — we have compiled a list of all the reasons it makes the festive season that little bit more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Family fun

There is no denying building that wonky snowman with a carrot nose and a woolly scarf is one of the best ways to bond with family at Christmas. Maybe even an igloo if you are especially creative — or have enough snow.

​2. Curling up with a hot chocolate

While many will don their boots and woolly jumpers to jump right into that crunchy snow, others may take pleasure in something simpler. Curling up with a good book and a hot chocolate in front of a crackling fire is heart-warming at the best of times. But with snow falling outside, it makes it just that little more special.

​3. Helps the immune system

In a (hopefully) post-Covid society, we now know our health is our wealth, though you still need to wrap up warm. Breathing in that fresh, snowy air will take you away from germy, stuffy rooms.

​4. Makes the year special

Everyone has that one Christmas they will always remember. Our typically wet climate means that we are often not dreaming of a white Christmas. Imagine waking up this Christmas to find snow outside — it would certainly make the year just a bit more special.

​5. Good for your plants

Snow provides insulation for plants and fields. It may be hard to believe at first, but it is true. Snow has been hailed as a way to prevent soil from freezing deeper. Avid gardeners have reaped the benefits of those blankets of snow on their plants, rich in sulphur and nitric oxide. It is recognised as an excellent fertiliser, which also waters your plants as it thaws.

6. Sledding

Scaling that snowy hill far away from the hustle and bustle of traffic and plopping on your sled and then taking off is unforgettable — fun for all in the family.

7. Puts you in the mood for the season

With almost every Christmas film featuring blankets of fluffy white snow, seeing the real thing will certainly put you in the yule-tide mood. Seeing the firsts blots of white on our grey footpaths will make anyone feel like they are in their favourite Christmas film.

​8. It’s beautiful

There is a reason the snowfall has been the muse for many artists and poets. It is the same reason you may feel guilt for treading on that unwalked path of freshly fallen white stuff. The festive season this year would be that bit more unique, with snow-shrouded towns and snow-coated fields.

9. Helps you take a break

If you live a hectic life that doesn’t seem to stop, looking out and seeing that beautiful blanket of white may make you think twice about venturing out this winter. Snow may also help you take a better break this Christmas by helping you slow down.

10. Free fun

Snow is nature’s play park. With so many people facing tighter financial times due to the cost-of-living crisis, snow could act as free fun this year with countless activities which will keep kids (of all ages) entertained for hours and hours.