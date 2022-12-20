Belfast trade ‘steady’ in run-up to Christmas but one restaurant owner calls for ‘real support’

Shoppers finishing off their Christmas shopping in Belfast City Centre on Saturday ahead of Christmas next week. PIC: COLM LENAGHAN/PACEMAKER

Retailers in Belfast have been enjoying steady trade in the run-up to Christmas, the head of the city’s Chamber of Commerce has said.

But one business owner said he’s concerned over the cleanliness of the city and urged policy makers not to brush problems under the carpet.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, said: “After a couple of challenging Christmases due to the pandemic, retailers in Belfast have reported steady and solid footfall and sales over the last number of weeks. A day out in Belfast city centre in the run up to Christmas definitely remains a ‘must do’ for many people across Northern Ireland.”

He said the reopening of Primark at Bank Building had brought a big boost, along with the arrival of new retailer Tessuti to Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

“Whilst the city’s economy is still adjusting to new trends and challenges like hybrid working and the rising cost of doing business, there is no doubt that Belfast’s unique blend of big brand and independent retailers alongside excellent hospitality venues and attractions like the Christmas Market is standing it in good stead,” he said. “One noticeable positive this year has been an upsurge in visitors from the Republic of Ireland who are clearly drawn to Belfast by its unique offering and the great value the city represents.

In Victoria Square Shopping Centre, one retailer said it had enjoyed a busy festive period, after signing up for a long lease with a view to more expansion next year.

Niall Horgan, chief executive and co-founder of Gym+Coffee, said: “Our Belfast Clubhouse has been a real success story for us this year and Christmas shopping has been really busy the past few weeks which is something we’re very grateful to our customers for.”

But Gavin Gregg, the co-owner of restaurant City Picnic, said that while his business had benefited from a boost after the reopening of Primark, the city still needed more support.

“It needs regeneration, with better policing from drugs and crime ensuring a welcoming and safe environment, and greener spaces for business and city to flourish.”

Important issues risked being swept under the carpet, he claimed: “Punters can’t get a taxi home at night, streets aren’t safe and it needs to be cleaner. Businesses need real support and not just for Christmas.”