Belfast Zoo has Christmas all wrapped up for animals

Presents enjoyed by all creatures great and small

Christmas has come early at Belfast Zoo, as the animals were seen opening up their presents earlier this week.

The zoo’s two elderly rescue elephants, the meerkats and penguins, were as excited as kids on Christmas morning after receiving gifts from the zookeepers.

Zoo staff made sure to look after the animals in the run up to the festive season by wrapping brightly coloured boxes in the form of animal enrichment gifts.

Meerkats enjoyed hunting for meal worms in their Christmas boxes

A group of meerkats were seen eagerly rummaging through their boxes filled with tasty mealworms.

Dhunja and Yhetto, the zoo’s elephants, made short work of their gift boxes, which were stuffed with hay, apples and carrots.

The zoo’s gentoo penguins were also treated to bright red boxes which they were a little wary of at first, but curiosity soon took over.