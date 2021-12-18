Bubbly on a budget... how to pop those corks on New Year’s Eve without breaking the bank

It’s 11:59 and 55 seconds, New Year’s Eve 2021. The foil wrapper has been peeled from the neck of the bottle, the little wire cage has been unrav¬elled and removed, the cork has been twisted and is starting to push upwards under the pressure of the bubbles below. It’s the end of one year and the start of another, and with the effervescent liquid that tumbles into glasses go all our hopes and wishes for whatever lies ahead in the next 12 months.

Opening a bottle of fizz has become the standard symbol for marking the transition from one year to the next and in thousands of homes, restaurants and bars across the land, families and friends will be popping corks once again in a fortnight’s time.

The traditional bottle of choice has been Champagne and in almost every year at this particular time sales of the stuff rocket. Purchases had taken a bit of a dive in the last couple of years because of the restric¬tions on gatherings and the fact that fewer people saw much cause for celebration, but now with rising hope that this pandemic may not last forever and better times lie somewhere ahead, the bottles are flying off the shelves once again.

But need it be Champagne on New Year’s Eve? The average bottle of decent French fizz will set you back £30-£40 and there’s plenty out there that costs a good deal more. If you have a group of friends or family members round for a little soiree on December 31, is it really necessary to splash out a couple of hundred quid on several bottles of the stuff? After all, they’ll probably have had a few drinks by the time they get around to the midnight bubbly, so why not just give them what’s important as the clock strikes 12 — the pop of a cork and something fizzy in a glass?

There’s a whole host of perfectly good alternatives to Champagne. Italian Prosec¬co and Spanish Cava are two that spring to mind, and just like Champagne they can only carry that name if they come from a particular region of their country of origin, although they don’t come at such a premi¬um price. Australia and California are also producers of great fizz and English spar¬kling wine can hold its own with some of the best in the world.

So, with an eye to keeping the cost down, the shop shelves have been scoured for half a dozen bottles for around a tenner or less that your New Year revellers will happily slurp without a second thought. I assem¬bled my ad hoc tasting panel to try each of them — they don’t claim to be experts, just folk who enjoy a glass or two like the rest of us — and their overall verdict was that any of the bottles below could quite easily fit the bill for a December 31 get-together.

So whatever you pour as the clock ap¬proaches midnight, whether it be the finest Champagne, a lively Cava or Prosecco, or just a good old cup of tea, let’s all raise our glasses, mugs, teacups and tumblers to a better 12 months ahead. Happy New Year.

EXTRA SPECIAL ORGANIC PROSECCO, £7 FROM ASDA

What they say: “The perfect ape¬ritif, this elegant Prosecco has well integrated aromas of wild flowers and peaches.”

What the panelsays: “Sweet and pleasant, easy to drink”… “Pale colour, light on bubbles, flavour not very distinctive”… “Quite sweet, with fruity apple notes”… “Crisp taste, although not very bubbly”… “Almost like a cider or a perry.”

Score: 7/10

VALDOBBIADENE PROSECCOSUPERIORE, £7.99 FROM LIDL

What they say: “Using top quality grapes handpicked along the slopes of Valdobbiadene, this dry sparkling wine is both fresh and elegantly complex. It boasts classic aromas of white blossom and crisp notes of peach and pear.”

What the panel says: “Subtle on the nose and not very sweet — almost tart on the palate”… “Sharp and fruity with a slight¬ly bitter edge”… “Pleasant drinking with a subtle aroma”… “Hints of grapefruit in there”… “Not so enjoyable if your prefer¬ence is for something sweet.”

Score: 7/10

CAMPO VIEJO CAVA, £10.99, WIDELY AVAILABLE

What they say: “Round and pleasant palate with sweet spots and final re¬minders of apple. Balanced and open, harmonious and with a lingering finish.”

What the panel says: “Not too sweet, not too bitter, would please most people”… “Lovely golden col¬our with a rounded flavour and plenty of bubbles — a crowd pleaser”… “Wouldn’t be out of place at a wedding drinks recep¬tion”… “Easy drinking with a slightlycurious melon flavour.”

Score: 8.5/10

CAVA BRUT NON-VINTAGE, £5.75 FROM TESCO

What they say: “Made using the traditional method to produce a quality sparkling wine with elegant citrus and apple flavours from grapes grown on the hills near Barcelona.”

What the panel says: “Subtle smell, pleas¬antly dry and quite full-bodied — there’s definitely a hint of banana in there”… “Lively fizz with a fresh bouquet.”

Score: 7.5/10

I HEART ITALIAN SPARKLING ROSÉ, £8.95, WIDELY AVAILABLE

What they say: “Delicate and bubbly, a fruity sparkling rosé with fresh ripe straw¬berry and summer fruit flavours — one of the most versatile, food-friendly wines in the world.”

What the panel says: “Good party drink — fruity, but not too sweet”… “Likeable and inoffensive, perfect for a mixed crowd”… “Good aroma gets you liking it before tasting”… “Very drinkable with lots of soft red fruits on the palate.”

Score: 8.3/10

YELLOW TAIL PINK BUBBLES SPARKLING ROSÉ, £10, WIDELY AVAILABLE

What they say: “Bubbly and refresh¬ing, with notes of strawberries and red cherry with a hint of lemon. Sparkling, bub¬bly goodness ready to brighten up ordinary moments, every day.”

What the panel says: “Passable, sweet pink fizz”… “Sweet, but not flavoursome”… “More peach than pink in colour, plenty of bubbles but not much taste”… “Smells a little like Creamola Foam — but there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Score: 7.3/10