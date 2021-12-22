‘Can I wrap another one?’ TikTok video of Antrim puppy owner goes viral with 1.7m views

Puppy’s antics prove a hit online with pet owners

Wrapping Christmas presents can be a bit of chore, but spare a thought for a Co Antrim dog owner who found her young puppy made the process more difficult by trying to ‘help’ her.

The TikTok video of Toffee the cockapoo causing chaos for owner Mia Constantinou from Dervock has racked up views of 1.7m.

The 24-second clip shows Toffee getting tangled in sticky tape, nipping at a parcel and trying to steal the roll of tape.

The video starts with Mia sitting on the floor attempting to wrap up gifts before admitting defeat after doing just one because of the constant interference from her new 12-week-old cockapoo, Toffee.

“I found it hilarious how difficult it was to do small things whilst trying to keep her occupied. It was extremely difficult!,” MailOnline reported.

Mia added that preparing for the festive season with a small dog is “a full time job”.

The clip, which was filmed on December 18, shows Toffee sitting in Mia’s lap and as she attempts to stick some wrapping paper together, Toffee runs off with the roll of sticky tape.

Next, the puppy nips at the corner of a present before its owner has a chance to stick it down properly.

A short time later, Toffee tries again to run off with the sticky tape before pulling at Mia's ponytail with her paws.

More than a quarter of a million people have liked the video with the clip attracting more than 3,000 comments.

TikTok users said it was "sweetest and cutest” thing they have ever seen, while another person revealed it’s not just puppies that can prove difficult to watch while present wrapping, pointing out kittens can also prove to be a distraction.