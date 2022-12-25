Christmas 2022: Bin collection days for every council in Northern Ireland

Thousands of people throughout Northern Ireland will be taking time off to enjoy the annual festive season.

Due to the Christmas holidays there will be some disruption to council services.

Here’s some information about changes to refuse collection days throughout the local councils over the Christmas and New Year period.

Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council

Ards & North Down Borough Council

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Bins due for collection on Monday 26 December will be collected on Saturday 24 December.

Bins will be collected as normal on 27-30 December and 2 January.

Belfast City Council

If your bin is due for collection on Monday 26 December, these collections will happen either on Saturday 24 December or Tuesday 27 December.

Find your bin collection day using the online form. If your bin is not collected by Tuesday 27 December, please return it to your property and present it on your next normal scheduled collection day.

If your bin is due for collection on Tuesday 27 December, it will not be collected. You should present your bin for collection on your next scheduled collection date, which is Tuesday 10 January. This applies to general waste (black), recycling (blue), brown (compost) bins, wheelie box (Castle DEA) and glass box collections.

Collections due 28-29 December should occur as normal.

Collections due on Friday 30 December will be completed on either Friday 30 December or Saturday 31 December.

Find your bin collection day using the online form. If your bin is not collected by Saturday 31 December, please return it to your property, and present it on your next scheduled collection day.

It has emerged that a fifth of Belfast households will be waiting almost a month before they get their bins emptied over Christmas.

The affected residents were due to have bins collected on December 27, but the collections have now been pushed back to January 10.

The last time the affected households had their bins collected was December 13. This means that it will be almost a month before the council picks up the residents' refuse.

Belfast City Council said the issue was over “a shortage of drivers” and apologised.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Bin collections will take place as normal on Monday 26, except for the Moyle area where collections will take place on Saturday 24 December.

Bin collections will take place across the Borough on Tuesday 27 December and Monday 2 January as normal.

All Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 26 December and Monday 2 January. Household Recycling Centres will also close at 1pm on Saturday 24 December. Facilities will be open as normal at all other times.

Derry City and Strabane District Council

Bin collections will take place as normal throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

On both Friday 24 December and Friday 31 December 2021, all Council recycling centres will close at 2pm except for Pennyburn and Strathfoyle which will close at 4pm. All recycling centres will be closed on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 December 2021, and on Saturday 1 January 2022.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council

Bin collections will operate as normal from 27 to 30 December 2022

There will be no collections on 26 December 2022. Bins scheduled to be collected on this date will be collected on 31 December 2022.

Recycling centre times can be found here.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Bins and due to be collected on Monday 26 December will instead be collected on Saturday 24 December.

Bins due to be collected on Tuesday 27 December will instead be collected on Saturday 31 December. Box collections will not be affected.

Bins due to be collected on Monday 2 January will instead be collected on Saturday 7 January. Box collections will not be affected.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Christmas Black/Blue/Brown Bin Collections

23 December: Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne - Normal Collection

26 December: Ballymena and Larne Normal Collection - Carrickfergus will have an alternate collection on 24 December

2 January 2023: Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus - Normal Collection

Christmas Kerbside Boxes Collections

23 December: Ballymena and Carrickfergus - Normal Collection

26 December: Ballymena and Carrickfergus - Alternate collection on 24 December

2 January 2023: Ballymena and Carrickfergus - Normal Collection

Mid Ulster Council

There will be no bin collections on Monday 26 December but bins will instead be collected on Saturday 24 December.

All other bin collections remain as normal.

Remember to leave your bin at the kerb by 7.30am.

All recycling centres are closed on Monday 26 December and Monday 2 January and will reopen on Tuesday 27 December and Tuesday 3 January (except Fivemiletown Recycling Centre which is closed on Tuesdays).

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

Refuse collection and commercial waste collections scheduled for Monday 26 December 2022 will be rescheduled to Saturday 24 December 2022. All other collections will take place as normal over the Christmas and New Year Holidays.

For more details on recycling centre opening times and other council information, be sure to check out your local council website.