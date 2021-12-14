Christmas on call as brothers continue family’s noble RNLI tradition

Two brothers whose great-grandfather was honoured for saving lives at sea in 1942 are among four new crew members at Newcastle RNLI who will be on call for the first time at Christmas.

Lochlainn and Ciaran Leneghan will have their pagers at the ready to swap turkey and pudding for a lifeboat should there be an emergency.

It’s all in a day’s work for the local siblings as the fourth generation of their family to be involved with the RNLI.

Their great-grandfather William James was awarded a bronze medal for gallantry at the height of the Second World War.

He helped rescue crew from the SS Browning, which was torpedoed by a U-boat off the coast of Algeria in January 1942.

His son Mickey, grandfather to Lochlainn and Ciaran, was later an RNLI coxswain, and his son Kevin also served.

As the RNLI launches a festive fundraising appeal, Lochlainn said: “This is my first Christmas on call and I know, even over the festive period, our lifesavers are ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice and rush to the aid of someone in trouble. At this time of year the weather can be at its worst and lives can be on the line.

“We know that every time our crews go out they hope for a good outcome, but sadly this sometimes isn’t the case. We hope that this year’s Christmas appeal will show people just how tough it can be, but also that with their help we can get so much closer to our goal of saving every one.”

Meanwhile, Bangor RNLI crew member Katherine Dunlop is looking forward to her first Christmas as a mother, but didn’t panic when she spotted a boat in trouble off Ballymacormick Point when out for a walk with baby Isla.

A daughter of former lifeboat crew member Myles Lindsay, she raised the alarm.

The RNLI towed the vessel and its three crew to safety at Bangor Marina.

Katherine added: “With our RNLI training, Dad and I just had the sense that something wasn’t right.

“And we were delighted that we were able to help bring the passengers and the boat to safety.”