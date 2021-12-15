Christmas tech gift guide 2021
Despite the chip shortage, there are plenty of tech gadgets to get family or friends for Christmas. Here are our considered picks...
Adrian Weckler
This is the slimmest, most discreet full-feature fitness watch you can buy. It may not have GPS and its tiny screen is sometimes a bit tricky to control compared to larger fitness smartwatches but it is fairly packed with advanced fitness and relatively advanced health sensors, including blood-oxygen measurement, skin temperature and stress management. It also has good battery life. So you get a digital fitness device that lasts a week and is almost invisible to friends.