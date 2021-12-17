Christmas toys: Cheapest in a decade … but parents will still be expected to shell out almost £430 to spoil children

But Northern Ireland parents will still be expected to shell out almost £430 if they want to spoil their young ones with the most-wanted.

New research has shown that the average price of the 12 most popular items on the kiddie wish list this year will set you back £35.57.

So it's not only Santa that will be making a list and checking it twice before committing to a big spend.

A study into the cost of ‘must-have’ toys was carried out by money.co.uk, which also considered how prices had evolved over the last decade.

According to the research, 2015 was the most expensive year, with must-have toys totalling £714.88.

Toys.

At the other end of the spectrum, 2021 has emerged as the cheapest year of the decade, with the cost of toys coming in almost £300 lower, at £426.88.

This year's DreamToys, according to the Toy Retailers Association (TRA), include Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid (£24.99), Bluey Family Home Playset (£39.99), CoCOmelon Deluxe JJ Interactive Doll (£39.99), Gassy Gus (£24.99), Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set (£54.99) and Jurassic World Slash ‘n Battle Scorpios Rex (£31.99).

Also on the list are: LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Doll Asst (£10.99), Lego Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship (£44.99), Little Live Pets - Piggly (£24.99), Magic Mixies (£69.99), Paw Patrol Chase’s Deluxe Transforming Vehicle (£44.99) and Pokemon 8” Plush (Asst) (£13.99).

Each year, TRA releases the ‘must-have’ toys for that Christmas, which are decided by a panel of retailers to encourage gift givers not to leave purchases to the last minute.

Experts at money.co.uk have researched the total cost of DreamToys from the year of their release.

They have also revealed how much the cost has increased due to inflation if they were released in 2021.

By analysing the must-have DreamToys from 2011 to 2021, they have revealed how price differs and the year the must-have toys cost the most - ranging from the 2015 total of £714.88, or 2012’s £653.87, to this year’s figure of £426.88.

In the run-up to Christmas, consumers often see inflation changes; the research indicates that if the must-have toys of 2011 were released today, it would mean a £180.12 increase in overall cost.

Researchers also found that almost two fifths of parents feel pressure to purchase the must-have toys this Christmas, with 39% of dads claiming to feel more inclined to produce the goods compared to 35% of women.

With almost half of respondents saving each month ahead of Christmas for their child, and 2021 being the cheapest year this decade, it may be possible for parents to fulfil the Christmas lists of many children.

Those behind the research said almost a third (32%) of parents have more disposable income this festive season compared to last, which should make a trip to the toy store a little less frightening.

Personal finance expert James Andrews, from the comparison website money.co.uk, said it was important not to spend too much on presents.

“During the festive season, we can often get caught up in the merriment of the occasion and easily overspend,” he said.

“That makes it even more important to keep a track of your spending and try to set budgets for each area of the festivities.

“When it comes to gifts for your children, it can be easy to buy things here and there and not realise the cost until after.

“Make a list of what matters most in terms of presents, and get that first if possible. You’re far less likely to break your budget on a stocking filler than a star gift after all.”

Mr Andrews warned consumers to be strict with their finances.

“Set a budget and stick to it, adding up your purchases as you go,” he said.

“If you haven’t managed to save enough money and need to borrow, do your research and work out the best offer for you.

“Remember that Christmas is just one day and you don’t want to find yourself struggling for the year, thanks to being too generous this festive season.”