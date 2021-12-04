Cook the ultimate traditional Christmas dinner

From classic turkey and glazed ham with crispy roast potatoes to Brussels sprouts salad, Donal's delicious recipes are sure to satisfy on December 25

I prefer to use a free-range or organic bird for this special occasion. If you want to carve it at the table, fill the neck cavity with a bunch of fresh herbs and arrange the roast potatoes around it, draping them with redcurrant sprigs for that festive touch. A great tip for testing if your turkey is ready is to invest in a meat thermometer. They are invaluable at this time of year to ensure the perfectly cooked bird.