Cook the ultimate traditional Christmas dinner
From classic turkey and glazed ham with crispy roast potatoes to Brussels sprouts salad, Donal's delicious recipes are sure to satisfy on December 25
Donal Skehan
I prefer to use a free-range or organic bird for this special occasion. If you want to carve it at the table, fill the neck cavity with a bunch of fresh herbs and arrange the roast potatoes around it, draping them with redcurrant sprigs for that festive touch. A great tip for testing if your turkey is ready is to invest in a meat thermometer. They are invaluable at this time of year to ensure the perfectly cooked bird.