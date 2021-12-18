Dear Louanne: I’m worried that I’ll have to spend Christmas alone again

Don’t put yourself under any pressure to be any particular way at Christmas PIC: Stock image

I have worries about Christmas after spending last year on my own. I wasn’t able to see family or friends and I really missed having company, especially on Christmas Day. Now this year we are allowed, within reason, to socialise but I’m nervous about being in my daughter’s home. I’ve popped in a few times during the year but I’ll be going there for a few days. I want to enjoy Christmas but I’m worried something will happen that’ll mean I’ll be on my own again.

MC

Hello MC,

Thank you for your letter. I’m so sorry that you had a lonely Christmas last year. I am sure that you missed the company of friends and family. Christmas is known as a time to enjoy connecting with the people that we love, sharing food and gifts together. All those traditions were lost to us last year as we followed guidance to keep each other safe by being apart.

It was a very uncertain time. The uncertainty has lasted for what seems like a very long time. We are still living with uncertainty. We are not very good with not knowing at the best of times and this is far from the best of times.

We like to have some idea of what to expect, some frame of reference to guide us. Without this we can feel very disconnected, very unsure.

Combined with the uncertainty we lost all our usual support networks. Our familiar outlets for support, for connection, for play were removed from us. The festive season brings this loss into sharp focus.

Hugely challenging though lockdown has been many people are surprised to find that they adapted so well that the gradual opening up of society has caused a different kind of anxiety.

The hope for connection again, the hope for contact can bring about a fear that we can dare to anticipate a different outcome. For many a coping mechanism in our community is not to be too hopeful, it’s as though being positive about something automatically jinxes the event. We dare not look forward to something as that will guarantee disappointment. We expect the worst so anything else is a bonus.

You may be experiencing conflicted emotions as well, which adds to the confusion. The desire to spend time with your daughter over a few days combined with wondering what it will be like being out of your own home, out of your familiar environment and in someone else’s. While you very much want to be with your daughter you will be adapting to her family’s routine, adapting to sustained company without a break.

Every stage of this experience is new. Whatever you are feeling is completely understandable — worry, excitement, fear, nervousness, hope. You can easily feel overwhelmed.

So, stop. Take a breath. Don’t put yourself under any pressure to be any particular way. Hopefully your plans can go ahead and you can spend time with your daughter. If you find that spending a few days becomes too much you can change your plans. Come home earlier if that suits better.

Relate NI has some great tips and resources to help you Take A Breath in order to Relieve the Pressure this festive season, visit https://www.relateni.org/relieve-the-pressure