Elf on the Shelf: Where has your mischievous little helper been? Send us your pics

A small army of elves has descended on homes all over Northern Ireland this week as the cheeky little chap takes his place at the centre of the Christmas countdown.

Elf on the Shelf has taken the world by storm with millions of families "adopting" an elf from the North Pole during the month of December.

For many families of small children, the elf who arrives on December 1 and stays until Christmas Eve is now nearly as big a part of the festive fun as Santa himself.

The naughty Elf is sent as a "scout" by Santa to check if children are being naughty or nice.

With 24 nights to host the Elf (who returns to the North Pole on Christmas Eve), the pressure to create new antics for little ones to see each morning can take its toll.

The elf can't be touched by anyone in the house and - just to add to the fun - gets up to mischief when everyone is asleep at night.

It's been a remarkable and swift trajectory to global domination for the Elf. He began as a character in a children's book in the US in 2005 and moved across to the UK in recent years.

The Elf on the Shelf was written in 2004 by stay at home mum Carol Aebersold and her grown twin daughters Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts.

It was a childhood family tradition for Aebersold growing up in Georgia in the Seventies that the family had an elf called Fisbee who reported to Santa.

When she was raising her own girls she told them the elf would magically fly around at night and mustn't be touched or it would lose its magic.

When they decided to turn it into a book in 2004 their manuscript was rejected a number of times and they finally self-published it. It went on to win a number of awards and the magic of elf gripped the US and soon moved across the pond to the UK.

Replicas of the original Elf, which comes with the story book, have popped up everywhere from leading department stores to your local corner shop.

And as the idea catches on, savvy retailers are cashing in this year with accessories, including a range of Elf clothing. Indeed, you can even buy a bed for your Elf.

Naturally, many parents see it as a way of introducing some extra magic to the festivities for the little ones, but there are others who view it as simply one more pressure - and an extra cost - during what is already a stressful period.