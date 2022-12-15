Five easy ways to use up your Christmas dinner leftovers

Ideal ways to us rustle up tasty dishes using extras from your festive feast

This is one, much like most leftover recipes, which is very much open to personal interpretation, but it’s a general good way of using up leftover brown turkey or goose meat (anything not from the breast). It’s also where most of the flavour resides. I tried this last year with goose and it was a punchy, rich and hearty way to continue the festivities.