Fuss-free festive brunches — one-pan tomato eggs, maple bacon buttermilk scones, and ham and Gruyère French toast

This Christmas, we are hosting the masses — the Swedish in-laws are descending on our house. My wife’s brother and his family, which includes the blonde carbon copies of our children, will be running amok, making it hard to decipher just which of the motley crew is tearing down the Christmas tree. My father-in-law will be joining them, so yes, our house is set to be filled well to the brim this Christmas. Not to mention Christmas Day itself, which adds even more madness to the mix with my family at the table as well. I’m already prepping our kitchen in advance of the workout it’s about to get.