H&W workers on light duties for Christmas

Shipyard’s huge Goliath crane fully illuminated to mark festive season

The famous Goliath crane is brightening the atmosphere in east Belfast.

It’s a festive sight to behold — lights strung across Goliath, one of Harland & Wolff’s towering twin cranes.

And the job of illuminating the 315ft high megastructure is an engineering feat worthy of the history of the storied Belfast shipyard.

Yesterday, H&W wouldn’t throw any light on the operation to decorate the crane, and how the brave souls involved carried it out earlier this week.

The decorations first appeared in 2019, just months after the struggling business almost closed for good.

And they were back last year at the end of an equally challenging year dominated by the pandemic.

Certainly, the lighting up of one of the cranes was welcomed by many locals.

People on social media wished the yard and its workers a merry Christmas, admiring how the firm was doing its bit for the festive season.

Following the rescue of the yard two years ago, staff described how they were pleased to see the lights still on, describing it as a testament to the fight carried out by the workforce of just over 100 to help save Titanic’s builder.

They will be hoping the lights are some guide to a brighter future as the firm bids for work.

Earlier this year it emerged the business was in the running for a £30m, 10-year deal to dry dock, repair and maintain the Royal Navy’s two Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers.

Management shut down large parts of the Belfast operation for four months last year to carry out maintenance and upgrades to ensure the yard was in a strong position to compete for the lucrative contract.

H&W faces opposition from one other facility, Rosyth in Scotland, where the two huge warships were built.