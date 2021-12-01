Holiday jingle: Cameras roll on a feast of local talent in Christmas campaign film

The Season to Celebrate video features local artists and people throughout Mid and East Antrim

Local artists and performers have showcased their talents to celebrate the festive season in a new short film produced by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The video is all part of the council’s Season to Celebrate campaign to highlight the area’s Christmas offering in the run up to December 25.

The council said its message of positivity is “much welcome after a year of uncertainty and gives a platform to showcase the variety of fantastic local talent the borough has to offer”.

The film can be viewed via the council’s social media channels and it will also air on UTV.

Featured are Andrew Johnston, who is known for being a band member of Crosshair Kid, and Rebecca Hall, who can often be seen in Ballymena town centre with either her violin or harp in tow.

Representing Carrickfergus is 12-year-old CBBC star Ethan Kells, who is joined by fellow Uplift performer, Poppy Walker (16). Together, the film shows the pair enjoy a dander through a festive looking town centre and of course, its famous castle.

Poppy is an experienced musician and hopes to embark on a career in the arts when she leaves school.

Meanwhile, Murray McDowell, part of Larne’s musical fabric for almost three decades, adds his country twang to the film as it explores what the coastal town has to offer to festive shoppers this year.

The town centre’s twinkling Christmas tree sets the stage for Molly McToal’s performance, and this 17-year-old says she hopes it won’t be the last time she hits the stage. as she plans to break onto the West End.

The song, Christmas Time, was written by Northern Ireland artist Lauren Bird and produced by Michael McCluskey at ZeroHour Studios.

The video was created by Stephen Reid at Grafters Media.

Speaking about the project, Stephen said: “My keywords for this year’s Christmas advert were joy and hope. After all that’s what Christmas is really about and after all the gloom of the pandemic we could really do with it.

“The lyrics of Lauren Bird’s Christmas Time were just perfect for what I had in mind. It’s a feel good earworm of a song that gets stuck in your head and you’ll find yourself singing it for days.”

He added: “It’s always very important to me to have a strong local connection in videos that are promoting local places, which is why I wanted to use singers from each of the three towns in the video.

“Thankfully we have an amazing pool of local talent across Mid and East Antrim and all our singers did an amazing job.

“I’m delighted with the final result... I really hope it makes an impact this year, be that encouraging local spending, cheering someone up or kids driving their parents mad singing the song over and over again.”