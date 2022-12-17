How to care for your Christmas plants

From a colourful cactus to classic poinsettias, seasonal favourites can bring festive cheer year after year

Plants play a big part at Christmas time, whether that’s decking the halls with boughs of holly, kissing under the mistletoe or putting a star on top of the Christmas tree. And if you’re stuck for gift ideas, a seasonal indoor plant will often fit the bill: they’re decorative, adding a splash of colour and greenery, and, with a little bit of care, can last much longer than the festive season.