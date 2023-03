At this point, Christmas could well be renamed Boozemas. Not only are the traditional drinks such as mulled wine and hot chocolate with Baileys flowing, so many products that aren’t even beverages are given booze-related spin-offs such as paté with port glaze, gin and tonic sweets, liqueur-filled chocolates and even Prosecco-flavoured crisps — that’s right, not even the crisps are safe!