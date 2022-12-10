Making Christmas merrier: 5 fail-safe cocktails that’ll give your guests a festive glow

At the launch of the initiative are Paul O’Hare, of the Duke of York in Belfast, with Maura Bradshaw and Gemma Herdman, of Heineken’s NI distributor, United Wines

If you’re having friends over for a Christmas get-together in the next few weeks, the simple act of pressing a home-made cocktail full of seasonal cheer into their hands is guaranteed to get the occasion off to a convivial start.

A really good Christmas cocktail should be at least one of three things: it should be brimming with party pizzazz, the flavours should sing with festive spice, or it should soothe with comforting warmth. If you can tick one or more of those boxes when mixing up something for your guests, then you won’t go far wrong.

To give party drinks a Christmassy vibe, make them brightly coloured — red is perfect for the festive season, or snowy white for that winter wonderland look. Add a bit of fizz if you can and maybe even a dash of edible glitter for extra sparkle.

On the spice front, think cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves, along with fruit flavours like cranberry, orange, apple and pear. For something warming, try mulling some wine with honey or cider with Amaretto, adding a glug of brandy to hot port, or perhaps gently heating gin with Kahlua, maple syrup and a few shots of espresso.

It’s the time of year when you want a cocktail that will wow your guests, and if you’re short on ideas, here are five recipes with a local flavour that will definitely raise their Christmas spirits.

​ Aztec Hot Chocolate

Down at the Trademarket on Belfast’s Dublin Road, they’re toasting the festive season outdoors with this velvety winter warmer, whose name is inspired by its main ingredient of tequila infused with coconut water, though older readers may go misty-eyed over memories of Cadbury’s ill-fated Aztec bar, a rival to the Mars bar that melted into oblivion in 1978. If you can’t get to the Trademarket and want to make the drink at home, here’s what you’ll need:

• 50ml 1800 Coconut Tequila (you’ll find it at most good off-licences)

• 50ml cream

• Belgian dark chocolate

• Salt and cayenne pepper

• Ground cinnamon

• Marshmallows

​Begin by melting a few squares of chocolate with the cream in a pan, bring to the boil and simmer for three minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in pinches of salt and cayenne pepper along with the coconut tequila. Pour into a tankard glass and top with toasted marshmallows and cinnamon.

​ McConnell’s Festive Bostock & Hill

McConnell’s Whiskey, which has an exciting 2023 in prospect as its Crumlin Road Gaol distillery nears completion, have added a festive twist to the signature highball. To make it, you’ll need:

• 50ml McConnell’s 5-Year-Old Irish Whiskey

• 25ml mulled orange sherbet

• Dash of Angostura Bitters

• Spiced ginger ale (Fever Tree do a good one)

​Start by making your mulled orange sherbet. In a bowl, mix the peel from four large oranges with 250g of caster sugar, two cinnamon sticks, eight cloves and three star anise and set aside for at least two hours. Halve the peeled oranges and simmer in a pot with 300ml of water for 10 minutes. Strain out 150ml of the orange water and return it to the pot, adding the sugar, peel and spices. Simmer until the sugar dissolves, strain, and allow to cool. To assemble the cocktail, put the whiskey in a tall glass with ice, add the mulled orange sherbet and Angostura Bitters, top up with spiced ginger ale, and garnish with a slice of orange studded with cloves.

​ Smokin’ Coole Swan

Sales of Irish cream liqueurs soar at Christmas and Cavan-made Coole Swan, a blend of whiskey, Belgian chocolate and cream, makes an appealing festive tipple as well as a versatile cocktail ingredient. This recipe is their creamy nod to a whiskey by the fire with friends:

• 35ml Coole Swan

• 15ml Kahlua coffee liqueur

• 75ml cold brew Lapsang Suchong tea

​Prepare the cold brew Lapsang tea by adding three bags or five grams of loose tea to 500ml of water and leave for an hour before straining. Pour the three ingredients into a rocks glass, add two cubes of ice, stir for a minute and garnish with a single star anise.​

Copeland Ginger Fizz

Donaghadee’s Copeland Distillery has teamed Christmas spice with festive sparkle to create a lively marriage of gin, pineapple juice and ginger beer. Here’s what you’ll need:

• 50ml Copeland Irish Gin

• 10ml cherry liqueur (De Kuyper is readily available)

• 30ml fresh lime juice

• 60ml pineapple juice

• 50ml ginger beer (Bundaberg is a good choice)

• Cherries and a wedge of lime to garnish

​Shake all the ingredients, except the ginger beer and garnish, with ice in a cocktail shaker. Add the ginger beer to the shaker and stir gently, then strain into a tall glass and add crushed ice topped with the cherries and lime wedge.

​ Jawbox Eggnog

Eggnog is one of the oldest Christmas drinks around and is hugely popular in America. Recipes often include brandy as the main spirit, but Belfast’s Jawbox Gin makes an interesting alternative.

• 50ml Jawbox Gin

• 15ml sugar syrup

• 1/2 tsp cinnamon

• 1 drop vanilla essence

• 50mls almond milk

• 15ml double cream

• 1 egg

​Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice into a rocks glass. Finish with a dusting of nutmeg.

Heineken rewards drivers

Global beer brand Heineken is offering a bonus to Northern Ireland’s Christmas partygoers who opt to be a driver for the night. The Dutch lager maker’s Designated Driver campaign will reward anyone doing the transport run with a free Heineken 0.0 at participating bars and party venues throughout the festive period. All drivers have to do is show their car keys at the bar. Pictured at the launch of the initiative are Paul O’Hare, of the Duke of York in Belfast, with Maura Bradshaw and Gemma Herdman, of Heineken’s NI distributor, United Wines.

Bottle of the week, by Patricia Maginn

