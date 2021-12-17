NI Christmas bin and recycling arrangements – when to leave the bin out and dates recycling centres open

It’s coming up to Christmas time and as well as the house full of presents and stomach full of food, it also tends to see the bins filled with rubbish.

With councils across Northern Ireland operating different arrangements for the holidays it can be hard to keep track of when and when not to put the bins out and indeed when to head to the local recycling centre.

Antrim and Newtownabbey:

The council did not provide a specific calendar for bin collections and recycling centres. More information can be found here including a local checker.

Ards and North Down:

There are some alterations to bin collections with normal collection between Monday December 27 – Thursday December 30 instead taking place a day later on each of these dates.

Household Recycling Centres at Balloo, Ballygowan, Comber, Donaghadee, Holywood, Kircubbin, Millisle, Newtownards and Portaferry will be closed on the following dates: Friday 24 to Monday 27 December inclusive - reopening Tuesday December 28.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon:

Bin collections will take place as normal on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and December 27. Recycling centres are open on Christmas Eve but then remain closed until December 29.

Belfast:

All bin and box collections will take place as usual over the Christmas Holidays, with collections as normal on Christmas Eve, Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28.

There will be no commercial waste collections on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25). These collections will instead take place on Monday December 27.

All recycling centres will be closed on: Christmas Day (Saturday December 25) and Boxing Day (Sunday December 26).

Causeway Coast and Glens:

Full list of bin collections for each local area can be found here.

Derry City and Strabane:

Bin collections remain as normal arrangements.

The recycling centres Pennyburn and Strathfoyle close at 4pm on Christmas Eve, with all other sites closing at 2pm.

All sites remain closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Fermanagh and Omagh:

The council confirmed household bin collections across the district will not be affected by Christmas closures this year and will continue as normal. More information can be found here.

Lisburn and Castlereagh:

Bins and boxes will be collected as normal on Christmas Eve, with normal collection also on Tuesday December 28.

The Household Recycling Centres at The Cutts, Derriaghy; Drumlough, (Dromara Road, Hillsborough) and Carryduff (Comber Road) will operate as follows: Christmas Even open 9am – 3pm, Tuesday December 28 open 9am to 6pm.

Mid and East Antrim:

The council did not list specific Christmas opening hours, instead residents should follow the link here for their local collection times.

Mid Ulster:

All bin collections will take place as normal over the Christmas and New Year period. This includes Monday December 27.

All recycling centres will close at 4pm on 24 and 31 December. All recycling centres remain closed 25 and 26 December 2021.

Normal opening times resume, 27, 28, 29 and 30 December.

Newry Mourne and Down:

December 24 will be a normal bin collection day. Normal arrangements also apply between December 27-30.

Recycling centres are open on Christmas Eve and will be closed between December 25 – 28.