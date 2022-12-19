Opening hours for Asda, Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Lidl in NI for New Year 2023

It is fast approaching the end of the year and of course that means people flocking to supermarkets in order to pick up those last minute essentials, party food or a tipple or two to ring in the new year.

The Belfast Telegraph has compiled a list of opening times for the main store brands across NI during the New Year weekend, so you will know exactly when you need to head to your nearest store for any last-minute shopping top-ups.

Lidl

Below are Lidl’s general festive opening hours, but the brand has advised for people to check in with their local stores as some different branches may vary.

28th to 30th Dec - 8am – 9pm

New Year’s Eve - 8am – 7pm

New Year’s Day - CLOSED

2nd Jan - 9am – 9pm

3rd Jan – 8am – 9pm

Sainsbury’s

On the 28th, 29th and 30th December, most supermarkets and convenience stores will trade their normal hours for these days.

On New Year’s Eve, the majority of supermarkets will be open from 7am to 7pm & convenience stores will close at 9pm.

On New Year's Day, the majority of supermarkets will be open between 10am & 4pm (Normal Sunday trading hours). Convenience stores will be open between 9am & 9pm.

Opening hours can vary though, so customers are advised to check the store locator for the latest details for their area: https://stores.sainsburys.co.uk/

M&S

December 29 and 30 will see stores open from 8am-10pm.

New Year’s Eve stores will mostly be open 8am-8pm and New Year’s Day; 10am-6pm.

Again, it is recommended to check your individual stores.

Tesco

Tesco operate a mixed opening schedule across their various stores.

For more details regarding the opening hours over the New Year period, check your local store for their opening times on Tesco online store finder here.

Asda

All Asda stores across Northern Ireland are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Check your local store's opening times using Asda's store locator here.