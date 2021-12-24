Our Christmas wishes... and our hopes for the year ahead

Six NI people from different walks of life reflect on 2021 and reveal their future plans

Brighter days ahead: An aerial view at sunrise looking out to Belfast Lough and the Titanic Quarter. Credit: Chris Hill/Getty Images

Another year is coming to an end and with it, the opportunity to reflect on the time gone by as the New Year approaches. With that in mind, we asked people from different walks of life to share their plans for the festive season, some words of wisdom, and hopes for the year ahead.

Sharon Dempsey

Author Sharon Dempsey

‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year…’ so goes the song. For many of us though Christmas is the hardest time of all to navigate.

If you are bereaved, Christmas, with its weight of expectation, can seem like a chore that you have to endure for the good of those around you.

My son Owen died when he was six, having had cancer, so we have that terrible sense that someone is missing. That first Christmas after Owen died felt like torture.

How dare the world experience joy when we were heartbroken? But over the years we have learnt to accommodate the loss, to live with it and remember the good times.

The frontline workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the year are also on my mind. Many of them will be working on Christmas Day.

The pandemic has impacted us all. Some families are struggling financially and the expectation to buy presents can be a huge burden. Don’t feel that you can’t reach out to charities and community groups for support.

Make your own rules regarding what Christmas is, find little moments of joy where you can and be mindful of others. We all need kindness.

Zoe McCullough

Disability activist Zoe McCullough

With 2021 drawing to a close, I suppose it’s a time to reflect on our year as a family with disabled children.

After a rough 2020, it was nice to see a semblance of normality for the children with school and activities resuming, like football and swimming. However, we are fortunate to have these, given adults with disabilities haven’t had full resumption of services.

We will be spending Christmas just the five of us and the dog, but we have spent time with our families in the lead up. The kids will have the day to do as they please, eat as much as they want and play with their gifts.

Looking to 2022, I hope we see more positive change where disability is concerned. Our family will continue, hopefully, as normally as possible, doing the things we love and spending time together.

The last few years have been challenging for everyone but it feels like finally we are turning a corner, so it’s time to keep driving forward and pushing for change. I hope that we will continue to strive for better.

Cormac Savage

Student and founder of the Secondary Students’ Union of Northern Ireland Cormac Savage

I’ve spent part of this year away from home beginning university in Boston. A distinct advantage to this has been being able to see Kenneth Branagh’s new film Belfast before its NI release in 2022 — not one to miss!

In the film one character remarks “Ireland only needs half its population here — the other half go abroad and be nostalgic about the place they left”. Right now I’m somewhere in between those two and I, like many others, will be appreciating the small things at home this Christmas.

It might not feel like it, but we’ve come far in a year. A year ago, we were virtually vaccine-less, hopeless for the end of a pandemic that for many was past its ‘best by’. Now, we have vaccines, we have boosters, our schools are open and we can be together this Christmas.

To the students I was privileged to represent through our best and worst days in 2021: have hope this Christmas. Challenge the notion that there is no cause for hope and challenge those you gather with to ‘keep the faith’ this Christmas — the faith that things will be even more normal again next year.

Leanne Rooney

Director of breast cancer charity Pretty n Pink Leanne Rooney

As I look forward to Christmas and the New Year, it’s important to look back on the year we have had and realise it is those people who we are lucky to have around us that make Christmas time special.

This has not always been my way of thinking.

My sister Noleen, the founder of Pretty n Pink, passed away in June 2014. Our last Christmas with Noleen was full of fun, laughter and making amazing memories which we now hold in our hearts.

Rather than viewing it as “all we have is an empty chair” I have promised myself to enjoy the time that I have with my family, to laugh at the memories we have and create new special memories.

This year has been so tough on charities with many more people requiring our services. I feel extremely lucky to have been able to continue to do this.

Being there for patients and families has been a privilege. This last year has proven that if we work together amazing things can happen and being kind to each other is what we should all be proud to do.

As I continue Noleen’s legacy into 2022, I feel empowered by what I have achieved.

Brid Ruddy

Brid Ruddy is a south Belfast environmentalist

On Christmas Day I’m a lady of leisure as my husband and I are hosted at one of our daughter’s houses. Its brilliant after all the years of present buying and cooking and allows us to relax into the season and appreciate our lovely grandchildren.

The pandemic shone a light on the need for safe outdoor spaces that contribute to mental and physical heath.

The process of greening we started in the Holyland through creating Wildflower Alley in 1995 and Carmel Street in 2021 was validated this year through new policies and funding to support similar initiatives.

This year, Belfast Mela moved from its traditional spot at Botanic Gardens across the city and delivered pop-up events in local communities.

One of the outcomes was the creation of a proposed new Holyland initiative, the first ever Green Mela.

Out of adversity we have achieved an enhanced sense of community and love of nature. Communities pulled together within Covid restrictions and lockdowns and, with few resources created green spaces that diverse communities could enjoy.

In 2022 we will continue to reimagine our local neighbourhoods through community greening projects that will accelerate the move towards a fairer more sustainable world.

Paul Connolly

Musician and vocalist of Wood Burning Savages Paul Connolly

This is a message to you. Yes, you.

Please stay.

Please stick around, there’s always a chair for you at the table and an open ear when you want to talk.

I don’t know who you are and we mightn’t ever meet, but you not being here is the difference between a crowd and quiet street.

There’s something you do that fills someone with joy. You are, or will be, the centre of someone’s universe.

You are loved, you are needed and you don’t have to carry all of the weight that’s throwing you off balance by yourself. There is nothing so terrible that it can’t be laid out in front of us and set right. We can and we will fix things. Please reach out, help is all around.

When you leave, a twinkle goes out, like a broken bulb in a set of fairy lights. We see the other lights rolled out together year after year, but we always catch our eye drifting to the missing one and wish that it was still shining. We only get to roll them out so many times and then they’re all switched off one last time.

We all feel the darkness sometimes, it’s being reminded that there’s light coming that keeps us going. You deserve every minute, hour and day of light as much as everyone else.

So please, your presence is a present and your company is a gift, please stay and talk a while.