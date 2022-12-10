Paula McIntyre gets sweetly in the seasonal spirit with white chocolate cheesecake and festive brownies

​

At this stage in the run up to the festive period you probably have your Christmas pudding either made or have sourced somewhere to buy one. This rich, fruity pudding isn’t everyone’s cup of tea so having a standby is a good idea. Also at this time of year we all have an excuse to splurge a bit and enjoy something sweet.

For years I made a baked white chocolate cheesecake. It was a real “go to” dessert and one that everyone liked. In the summer I topped it with fresh strawberries, raspberries or blackcurrant compote. In the colder months, blackberries, poached pears redolent of spice and orange would be the order of the day. I was recently searching for something in my emails and came across the recipe. According to my hotmail account I haven’t made it since 2011 and thought it deserved an outing. For the topping here I’ve poached plums in crème de cassis, a blackcurrant liqueur.

There’s always a bottle of this in my drinks cabinet as it’s a necessary ingredient for a Kir Royale, the classic drink where the liqueur is added to sparkling wine. Nothing will pep up a cheap bottle of fizzy plonk like Creme de Cassis. It’s also lovely added to a fruit salad or as part of a poaching liquor for fruit as with the plums here. To top the whole thing off I’ve added a recipe for chocolate matchsticks. Feel free to add a festive spritz of edible gold spray to the whole thing.

Everytime, I put my Christmas tree up I crack open a box of those colourful wrapped sweets we all love and place them in a bowl for any visitors. I then spend the rest of the month trying to avoid them... often unsuccessfully. Chocolate is such an intrinsic part of the celebrations and the other recipe this week is for festive spiced brownies with a caramel whiskey cream. Brownies should be quite squidgy and rich. Allow them to cool in their baking tin and then either serve cold or warm them slightly before serving. Here the brownies have some spice added and are served with whipped cream with a toot of whiskey and some caramel added. Chocolate, whiskey and warm spices — couldn’t be bettered.

Read more Seven cheeses to make sure Christmas is a gouda one this year

Baked white chocolate cheesecake with cassis poached plums and chocolate matchsticks

What you’ll need

​For the biscuit base

250g chocolate digestives crushed

50g butter

​Method

Melt the butter and add the crumbs. Press into a 10-inch springform tin lined with parchment paper. Chill.

​For the baked white chocolate cheesecake

500g mascarpone cheese

300g full fat cream cheese

150g castor sugar

3 eggs

2 egg yolks

Zest 1 lemon

150g melted white chocolate

​Method

Set oven to 210oc.

Whisk the mascarpone, cream cheese, eggs, yolks, sugar and lemon zest together to a smooth mixture. Fold in the melted chocolate and spoon into the cake tin, smoothing off the top. Place in preheated oven and cook for 10 minutes. Lower the heat to 110oc and cook for a further hour. Turn off the oven and allow to cool in the oven before chilling.

For the cassis poached plums

8 plums, halved, stone removed, and each half cut into 3 wedges

100g castor sugar

100ml crème de cassis

50ml Grenadine, optional

350ml water

​Method

Place the water, sugar, cassis and grenadine in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Lower the heat to a gentle simmer and add the plums. Cover with parchment and gently poach until just starting to go soft. Turn off the heat and allow to cool. Remove plums and boil liquor to a thick syrup. Cool. Arrange plums over the cheesecake and spoon over the syrup. Garnish with the matchsticks.

​For the matchsticks

50g chopped milk chocolate

50g chopped dark chocolate

12g balsamic vinegar

1 dessertspoon double cream

​Method

Melt the chocolates in a heat proof. Boil the vinegar to reduce by a half and add the cream. Mix into the chocolate and spoon into a disposable piping bag. Cut off a small hole and pipe the mix in lengths onto parchment paper. Chill to set.

Festive spiced brownies with caramel whiskey cream

Festive spiced brownies with caramel whiskey cream.

What you’ll need

​For the festive spiced brownies

225g chopped dark chocolate

175g chopped butter

3 eggs

125g dark brown sugar

125g castor sugar

100g plain flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon mixed spice

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

​Method

Line a high sided baking tin with parchment paper and set oven to 180oc.

Melt the butter and chocolate in a heat proof bowl over simmering water.

Whisk the eggs and sugars for a minute then fold in the chocolate mixture. Mix in the flour and spices and spoon into the tin. Bake for about 20 minutes or until the top is just firm. Cool in the tin completely before cutting.

​For the Caramel whiskey cream

350ml double cream

75g caramelised condensed milk (available in tins)

50ml whiskey

​Method

Whisk the cream to stiff peaks and fold in the caramel and whiskey.

Pipe or spoon onto the brownies.