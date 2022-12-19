Picture perfect: How discarded mince pie accidentally led to magical festive photos for ex-Irish League star

As a former Irish League star, Gary Reid should know all about the importance of timing your shots.

But even he could not have expected an unwanted mince pie to produce such wonderful seasonal images near where he lives in Carrickfergus.

It happened at Woodburn Reservoir, explained Gary, an ex-Carrick Rangers player who helped the Co Antrim club pull of the biggest Irish Cup shock of all time — beating mighty Linfield in the 1976 final.

The remarkable robin pictures taken by Gary Reid

His other claim to fame is that he is the longest serving HGV driver in Henderson Group history, having performed that role for over half a century.

“I’d been at a company lunch in the Dunadry Inn and everyone was well catered for, so much so that folks couldn’t eat any more mince pies,” said the 67-year-old.

“So, as I walk the dogs at Woodburn every day I thought some of our feathered friends could avail of something to eat in this freezing weather.”

He added: “It didn’t take long before this little one and his pals set about devouring the pie and creating images I simply had to capture.”

An enthusiastic fundraiser for charity, Gary produced a calendar of his favourite photos last year which raised nearly £10,000 for NI Children’s Hospice in north Belfast.