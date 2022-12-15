Pot Noodles a Christmas tradition in NI? Belfast shoppers react to Iceland chief’s ‘rubbish’ claim

Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker’s claim that Pot Noodles are a traditional Christmas Day starter in Northern Ireland has left many people scratching their heads.

Forget about the traditional prawn cocktail or vegetable soup as a festive starter, Mr Walker said the classic chicken and mushroom Pot Noodle becomes one of Iceland’s best selling products in December.

During a recent trip to Belfast, Mr Walker said he noticed a huge chicken and mushroom Pot Noodle display in one of the city’s Iceland stores.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast show on Wednesday, he said: “I’ll tell you something interesting seeing as I’m in Belfast. I noticed a massive display of chicken Pot Noodle in one of our stores, and that’s a year-round product - it does sell well.

“But I asked why they were selling so much of it at this time and apparently it’s a tradition, on Christmas Day, to have it as a starter in Northern Ireland. And I don’t think I was having my leg pulled either.

“Apparently it becomes one of our top selling products, there you go.”

Unfortunately, Mr Walker may have had his leg pulled and shoppers in Belfast city centre tended to agree.

Jane Kilpatrick (32) said she didn’t think much of Pot Noodles as a Christmas starter and called the so-called Northern Ireland tradition “a load of rubbish”.

“I’ve only ever eaten one Pot Noodle and it was disgusting, so I wouldn’t have it to ruin my Christmas dinner,” she added.

Lewis Symes said that the idea of a Pot Noodle starter on Christmas Day was “hilarious for a start”.

“I’d say it’s definitely a delicacy of the UK but I wouldn’t say it’s a Christmas delicacy.”

Lewis Symes

Laura Wilkinson (18) approached the issue with typical Northern Irish humour.

“I’d be vegetarian and there’s not much I could really eat so I’d go for that definitely.”

Her brother, Ryan (21) was a bit more perplexed, asking: “A starter?”

“Yeah, for sure. It would be that or a Boojum,” Laura added.

“We’re brother and sister and we’ve never done that,” Ryan confirmed.

He added that the idea of as Pot Noodle starter on December 25, was “blasphemy”.

"No way, not a chance.”

Laura and Ryan Wilkinson.

Many commenters on social media had similar views.

One social media user said he was “only after hearing this on the radio this morning. I’m taking it as an insult.”

Another guessed that “a prawn cocktail, old fashioned though it may be, is more than likely NI’s favourite Christmas day starter. Or veg broth."

"We’re kind of traditional here,” they continued. “Pot Noodle, definitely not.”

Others decided they were going to keep the joke going, with one giving instructions to “make it the night before, then fridge it and serve as a cold starter before the Christmas dinner”.

"Also serving it cold affords you the added joy of treating it with a squeeze of salad cream,” they continued.

Another added: “We all wash our Pot Noodle starter down with a cheeky glass of Buckfast that has been well rested.”