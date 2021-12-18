Ring in the new: Hello 2022, we’ve been expecting you – so here’s one final reason to party like it’s 2021

We hear you, last year’s New Year’s Eve went with a whimper, not a bang. Not a party popper popped, not a sneaky fizzy wine at midnight. This year, we’re still keeping our fingers crossed about, may be even slightly different and hopefully more festive.

This is why we’re planning cocktail night – whether it’s in our own home or a friend’s, whether it’s two of us or five of us. We just need something to look forward to.

Plus, we do love a shiny piece of cocktail kit. Usually bought as presents for the festive period – someone may have received no less than three kits one Christmas – cocktail kits are great whether you think you’re Tom Cruise in Cocktail or you don’t know your armangnac from your eggnog.

And if you don’t have a handful of shiny utensils, don’t worry. The most important thing, we feel, for this is a shaker. It’s not necessary for every beverage – some cocktails can be stirred like a Manhattan, or muddled like a Mojito, but for those that need a more intense mix, shake your shaker with gusto.

The purpose of shaking is to mix and cool the mixture and, thankfully, it’s easy to do. Pour all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, secure lid, hold shaker in both hands (one on each piece) and give it all you’ve got for about 10-15 seconds or until the outside of the shaker noticeably cools.

Strain – or don’t strain, whichever you prefer – into a chilled glass, and strain over fresh ice if you’re opting for anything served on the rocks.

If you’re an occasional cocktail maker but don’t want to commit to a set, we’ve used clean jam jars and travel mugs to make a festive drink, and they work too.

It’s not all about drinks though, we’re getting in the party mood with lights, tableware and glasses. All well and good to have a drink but not so cheery if you don’t have anything from which to sip.

Plus, if your tasted tend to the sweeter side of life, we had to include a 2022 biscuit. Happy New Year to you all.

Holding shot: Habitat

1 Silver plated cocktail set, £125, Annabel James

2 Curtain light, £60, Lights4fun

3 Pink cocktail glasses, £49.50 for four, Audenza

4 Miressa party bucket, £63, Fy!

5 Cocktail tray, £30, Asta Barrington at Daisy Park

6 Champagne glasses, £19, ProCook

7 Marble cocktail prep board, £19.50, Oliver Bonas

8 Cocktail neon sign, £18, Primark

9 Nalgora antique brass wine cooler, £60, Rose & Grey

10 Star shaped paper plates, £3.99, Ginger Ray

11 Party Like It's 2022 letterbox biscuit, £10.95, Biscuiteers Baking

12 Metallic cocktail shaker, £12.99, Homesense

13 Retro cocktail shaker, £16, Very