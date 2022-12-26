Santa Splash 2022 in pictures: Helens Baywatch swimmers brave icy waters this Christmas for charity
Icy temperatures and brisk winds weren’t enough to keep the members of Helens Baywatch at bay on Christmas Eve, as dozens entered the North Down waters for their annual charity Santa Splash.
The swim was organised in aid of the RLNI and Marie Curie Hospice this year and saw over £1,800 raised by swimmers taking to the water in their Santa hats.
Taking to social media, the community swimming group thanked everyone for joining them and helping raise money for such important causes.
They said: "Happy Christmas Everyone!
"Thank you to each and every one of you who came down and dipped, supported, cheered, donated and volunteered to make this event such a success (and so much fun!)
"Our fundraising total for Marie Curie UK and RNLI is over £1800! We'll keep the donation pages open for online donations for the next week.
"Everyone looked brilliant and the atmosphere was just incredible. See you at high tide Christmas Eve next year!"
Check out our photo gallery above to see if you recognise any of this year's Santa Splashers.