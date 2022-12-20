Staying festively fine: how to avoid getting sick over Christmas

It’s the season to be feeling jolly… but not for everyone. We speak to the experts about the best ways to keep well during the festivities

Many minor ailments and allergies can be dealt with at home

For many people, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year — spending time with loved ones, relaxing, unwinding and taking a breather before the start of a new year.

But it’s not the same for everyone as some people may be unwell, others may find the whole season mentally challenging and then some will go through various health issues at a time when there may be a skeleton staff operating at their local health service.

In order to make this year’s festive season run as smoothly as possible, we have spoken to a number of experts on the best advice to share on how to stay well over the coming weeks.

Keeping your medicine cabinet stocked

There are many minor ailments and allergies which can be dealt with at home and according to a spokesperson for the NHS, having a well stocked medicine cabinet is important over the Christmas period.

“In many cases, the most effective way of managing an allergy is to avoid the allergen whenever possible,” he says.

“There are also several medications to help control symptoms of allergic reactions and your pharmacist will be able to advise you.

“With regard to cold and flu, this is usually a mild illness which can be treated at home with rest, drinking plenty of fluids and taking medicine, such as paracetamol as directed. But if you have a high temperature or your symptoms are getting worse over time, contact the out of hours GP service.”

Overindulgence can be a problem at Christmastime and he says that while we should do our best not to overeat, it’s a good idea to have appropriate medication in the house.

“These include antacids and alginates which provide immediate relief for mild to moderate symptoms of indigestion and reflux,” he says.

“And when you go to bed, prop your head and shoulders up with a couple of pillows, or raise the head of your bed by a few inches by putting something underneath the mattress — the slight slope should help prevent stomach acid moving up into your oesophagus while you’re asleep.”

Tummy bugs

This time of year can see a rise in tummy bugs or the norovirus and while there is no cure, you can reduce the spread by practising good hygiene.

“Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and use rehydration drinks if necessary,” says the NHS spokesperson. “Avoid giving fizzy drinks or fruit juice to children as it can make diarrhoea worse but babies should continue to feed as usual.

“Paracetamol can help with fever, aches and pains and if you feel like eating, stick to plain food such as soup, rice, pasta and bread. Adults can take antidiarrhoeal and or anti-vomiting medication but get advice from pharmacist before taking them.”

Feeling stressed and anxious

According to Karen Hall, Head of Northern Ireland Mental Health Foundation, the festive period can ‘stir a range of emotions from excitement and joy to stress and grief’, depending on individual circumstances.

“If you are feeling anxious, overwhelmed or sad at this time of year it can be difficult to talk about if it seems like everyone else is having a great time but talking can help improve your mood and make it easier to manage tough times,” she says.

“We can often put a lot of pressure on ourselves to have the ‘perfect Christmas’ with fantastic food and lots of presents for everyone, but it’s important we take a step back and recognise the most important and memorable part of Christmas is spending quality time with people we love. If the turkey is dry or we run out of crisps, it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day — people will remember the time together more.”

For more tips and advice, visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk/explore-mental-health/blogs

Don't be afraid to reach out if you're feeling lonely during the festivities

Feeling lonely

“We know that many people can feel lonely or isolated at this time of year,” says Karen Hall.

“So we would encourage people to reach out to friends, family and neighbours to ask how they are and perhaps meet up over the festive season.

“If you are feeling low this festive season there are places to reach out for support. Samaritans are open 24/7 and can be called on 116 123 for free.

“If you are experiencing crisis or despair you can contact Lifeline free on 0808 8080 8000 (or text service for people with hearing difficulties 18001 0808 808 8000). Lifeline have access to the interpreting services for people who do not have English as a first language.

“The Mental Health Foundation website is always available with information and guidance mentalhealth.org.uk.”

Get vaccinated

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, urges everyone who is eligible should take up the offer of free flu and Covid-19 vaccination.

“Flu activity levels have been extremely low globally over the last two winters, mainly due to Covid-19 prevention measures,” she says. “As a result, a lower level of population immunity against flu is expected this year, plus the strains change continually. This coupled with Covid-19, which hasn’t gone away, could potentially result in a real health threat, particularly for vulnerable members of our community.

“Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases as they teach our immune system how to recognise and fight viruses. Being vaccinated will not only help to protect you and those around you from flu and Covid-19, but will help protect everyone from a potentially devastating double threat this winter which could also impact on the services within our Health and Social Care system.”

For further information on the winter vaccines see www.nidirect.gov.uk/wintervaccines

In the event of a fall

Janine Gaston, Home Accident Prevention Lead at the PHA, says that falls can have huge consequences including pain, injury, distress, loss of confidence and loss of independence.

“Many older people live in fear that they could fall, and this loss of confidence can significantly impact on their ability to remain independent,” she says.

“Introducing small changes into your everyday routine can be helpful — so get up from your chair or bed slowly to avoid dizziness and use a walking aid if provided, only take medication as prescribed by your doctor, keep your stairs clutter free, ensure your home is well lit and always put lights on at night and remove all loose and worn mat and avoid trailing leads and wires.

“If you use slip-resistant mats in the bath or shower, ensure they are used appropriately, removing them after use to air dry and cleaning the soap suds which can build up and cause a slip.

“Also, mop up any water and spillages as soon as possible, make sure that broken or uneven pathways outdoors are repaired and take extra care when walking on icy pathways and doorsteps.”

Free home safety checks are available for over 65s and provide an opportunity to help identify risks in the home and provide advice about reducing them.

For more information contact the Home Safety Officer at your local council visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/contacts/local-councils-in-northern-ireland

​Avoid food poisoning

Dr Linda Gordon, Chief Specialist in Food Science with Safefood says making sure that meat is properly cooked is very important when it comes to ensuring it is safe to eat.

“My main recommendation is to use a meat thermometer,” she says.

“They are affordable, easy to use, and add that extra layer of reassurance when making sure that foods like turkey is safely cooked.

“Whatever cooking method, timings or recipes used, you will know the turkey will be ready to eat when you take it out of the oven and pop the meat thermometer in the thickest part of the meat between the breast and leg and it reaches 75°C.

“Prior to cooking (and after) handle the turkey as little as possible, don’t wash it as it can spread germs around the kitchen and make sure to wash your hands thoroughly before and after you handle the turkey.

“Cook the stuffing separately and allow the turkey to rest for 30 minutes before serving.”

Try to take care

The Department of Health is encouraging everyone to look after themselves, both physically and mentally over the Christmas and New Year period and if you feel unwell, it is also important, to choose the service most appropriate to your symptoms, so you can get better quicker.

“There are a range of healthcare services available such as Community Pharmacies, the Phone First service, Minor Injuries Units, GPs and NIPEARS participating optometry practices,” says a spokesperson.

“If you have a mild or minor illness, you can find information using the system checker on www.nidirect.gov.uk

“Self-care is the best choice to treat most minor illnesses, ailments and injuries — aches and pains, colds, upset stomachs and sore throats can be treated with over the counter medicines and plenty of rest.

“But in the event of a life-threatening emergency, always dial 999 — this can include: Stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or major trauma.”

Getting the right help

According to the Department of Health, the Emergency Department should only be used for sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.

The community pharmacy can offer advice and treatment for common conditions.

A minor injuries unit can treat injuries that are not critical or life threatening, such as: