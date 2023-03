A risk-free Christmas tree and unwanted coughs and sneezes, one doctor advises Stephanie Bell how to stay merry and bright

Healthy: Dr Lisa Neligan advises on steps you can take to avoid that morning after slump. Credit: Getty Images

From stuffing ourselves with too much turkey and sweets to falling down while hanging up the Christmas decorations, the festive period can have its own pitfalls leaving many of us feeling under par.