‘Tears, laughter and relief’ – boxing club provides families across New Lodge and Tigers Bay with food and toys for Christmas

Alison Clarke, founder of the Dean Clarke Foundation, Rosie Bradley, from Building Bridges boxing club, and Bill Shaw, CEO of the 174 Trust, were all leaders in the north Belfast Christmas appeal.

An amateur boxing club has helped supply almost 90 families across both sides of a notorious north Belfast interface with food and toys for Christmas.

Building Bridges Community Boxing Club is located at Duncairn Gardens, between the nationalist New Lodge area and the loyalist Tigers Bay estate.

The North Queen Street interface held the unenviable record of being the only place in Northern Ireland to have a riot on Christmas Day.

In more recent times, youth groups, sports clubs, charities and young locals themselves have been changing the area’s reputation for the better, and Building Bridges has been paramount in that change.

The club holds food and clothing drives once every few months to gather much-needed supplies for vulnerable people living in and around the community, and now its Christmas appeal has helped local families in need.

“We have worked tirelessly the last three weeks getting out all together, bagging, finding families who are struggling and delivering to them,” said Rosie Bradley, one of the leaders of this year’s festive fundraiser, which was a partnership between the club, the Dean Clarke Foundation and the 174 Trust.

“We started off with a small fundraiser, which raised £1,500, and then the donations started coming in, so we bought £2,000 worth of toys and goods and supplied 50 families for all their kids,” she continued.

“Then we had a ‘Secret Santa’, who doesn't want to be named, who donated over £1,000 worth of toys for kids, and a lot for teenagers.

“For two weeks, without advertising, we all found the families in Tigers Bay through the Dean Clarke Foundation and found families in New Lodge through the volunteers in the boxing club.

“We spent days and nights packing and delivering. In the end, we reached 87 families and then we got - let’s say a lot - more donations. We made up food hampers and sent them out, too.

“It was amazing to be a part of something that grew so big in a matter of weeks. We saw tears, laughter and relief. It was so good to help as many families as we could and we strive to go even bigger next year.

“New Lodge and Tigers Bay means a lot to the club and all the locals who support us, and a huge thank you to the volunteers who spent days and nights packing it up and delivering it all. We look forward to even more next year!”

The Dean Clarke Foundation helps raise funds to get young people involved in positive activities. It was founded in 2008 by Alison Clarke, who started the organisation in memory of her 16-year-old son.

The 174 Trust focuses on work dedicated to tackling many of the problems confronting the local community and meeting the needs of those living around Duncairn Gardens.

Earlier in December, around 70 children and young people from around the interface, aged from five to 16, also took part in a cross-community event organised by the Building Bridges club to kick off the holiday season.

Youths from New Lodge walked across to Tigers Bay to join teenagers for a tree-lighting ceremony that turned into an impromptu carol service and Christmas party.