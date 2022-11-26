The 50 best wines to buy for Christmas 2022
From cheap and cheerful party-friendly bottles, to the best bubbles and blowout treats to celebrate, and the top picks to pair with your Christmas Day feast, here are 50 festive drinks to see through the season
Aoife Carrigy
Christmas is coming early this year, at least in terms of thinking about ordering or organising wine for the festive season. There are different factors at play when choosing wine for Christmas compared to the rest of the year, when you can be largely informed by your own personal preferences or whatever you fancy drinking.